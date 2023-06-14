US-NEWS-CAN-LEXINGTON-KEEP-BANNING-ELECTRONIC-1-LX.jpg

Vehicles drive along West Main Street in downtown Lexington, Ky.

 Ryan C. Hermens

LEXINGTON – (TNS) A federal judge ruled Monday that Lexington’s current ban on electronic billboards was constitutional.

U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves wrote the city’s ordinance that bans electronic billboards was “a valid content neutral regulation of speech.”

