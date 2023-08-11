(TNS) Riding all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), or four-wheelers as they’re more commonly called in Kentucky, is a popular pastime in the Bluegrass State, and Eastern Kentucky is also home to some of the country’s most sought after off-roading destiantions.

But if you’re engaging in this hobby in Kentucky, there are a few rules you might want to know. Here’s a look at what state law says about riding an ATV, how old an unsupervised driver has to be and what the registration requirements are for the vehicle.