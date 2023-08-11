(TNS) Riding all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), or four-wheelers as they’re more commonly called in Kentucky, is a popular pastime in the Bluegrass State, and Eastern Kentucky is also home to some of the country’s most sought after off-roading destiantions.
But if you’re engaging in this hobby in Kentucky, there are a few rules you might want to know. Here’s a look at what state law says about riding an ATV, how old an unsupervised driver has to be and what the registration requirements are for the vehicle.
Can you drive your ATV on the road in Kentucky?
Kentucky Revised Statute 189.515 is the state law that lays out restrictions for all-terrain vehicles on the state’s roads.
According to that statute, “a person shall not operate an all-terrain vehicle upon any public highway or roadway or upon the right-of-way of any public highway or roadway.”
There are, however, a few key exceptions.
The first is ATVs are allowed to cross any two-lane, public highway. The driver must cross the highway at “as close to a 90 degree angle as is practical and safe,” and they cannot travel on the highway for more than two-tenths of a mile.
The other notable exception is people engaged in farm work or construction, road maintenance or snow removal are allowed to drive an ATV on a two-lane, public highway. So if you’re using the ATV to, say, haul bags of livestock feed or plough snow, that’s OK.
The driver must also restrict their use of the ATV in this way to daylight hours, “except when engaged in snow removal or emergency road maintenance,” the law states.
Among the other requirements, your ATV must have at least one working headlight and two tail lights running at all times, you must have a valid operator’s license and follow traffic laws. The statute authorizes Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet and a city or county government to designate areas of the road where ATVs that are otherwise OK are prohibited.
How old do you have to be to ride an ATV by yourself?
KRS 189.515 states “a parent or legal guardian of a minor who is under the age of 6 shall not knowingly allow that person to operate an all-terrain vehicle.”
A person who is younger than 16 years is not allowed to operate an ATV without direct parental supervision. They must also wear appropriate head protection whenever the vehicle is moving.
Additionally, parents or guardians of a minor who is “under the age of 16, or who does not possess an instruction permit, an intermediate license, or an operator’s license, shall not knowingly allow that person to carry a passenger while operating an all-terrain vehicle,” the statute reads.
Parents and guardians must also abide by the age-restriction warning labels found on the vehicle, as well.
When it comes to riders 16 years and older, they must also wear a proper helmet, except when they’re on private property, engaged in farming, mining, logging or “any other business, commercial or industrial activity.” A helmet is also not required when crossing a public roadway with a posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour or slower.
Do I need to register my all-terrain vehicle?
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website, registration is not required, but all ATVs are required to be titled.
That typically requires providing a photo ID and a $15 application fee to your local county clerk’s office.
