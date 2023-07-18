Hazy shade of summer

The sun shines through an orange-red halo just before sunset Sunday evening.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/For the Ledger

MURRAY – If your allergies have flared up in the last few days or you’ve noticed a hazy sky recently, Canadian wildfires are to blame.

Meteorologist Beau Dodson, who runs the Weather Talk app for subscribers in western Kentucky and southern Illinois, said the wildfires have had a major effect north of here, but have also degraded the air quality in western Kentucky, especially over the last few days.

