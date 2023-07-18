MURRAY – If your allergies have flared up in the last few days or you’ve noticed a hazy sky recently, Canadian wildfires are to blame.
Meteorologist Beau Dodson, who runs the Weather Talk app for subscribers in western Kentucky and southern Illinois, said the wildfires have had a major effect north of here, but have also degraded the air quality in western Kentucky, especially over the last few days.
“I went up to Chicago a few weeks ago, and it was so bad, you could smell it,” Dodson said. “It burned your eyes and you really needed to wear a mask. It's really bad air quality, and it’s now made its way down here. I think this is about the fourth, fifth or sixth time this year, which is crazy, but the fires are just out of control.”
As of Monday afternoon, CBS News reported 881 active fires, which are largely concentrated in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwestern Territories. Canada is experiencing its most destructive wildfire season, and Dodson said that, unfortunately, many experts believe the fires will continue into the fall until there is significant snowfall in those areas. He said they have been made more intense by a variety of factors, including El Niño, a spring drought and climate change. He added that “dry lightning” has been responsible for some of the fires, while more than a quarter of the wildfires were caused by people being careless with fire, and a small number were set intentionally. The jet stream has then pulled the smoke from northwestern Canada to the southeastern United States, he said.
“This jet stream is coming in from the northwest, so this plume of smoke came all the way down from Alberta and British Columbia straight down into the Ohio Valley,” Dodson said. “It moves around, and this plume has actually been in the U.S. a couple of months now. And when it's not this plume, it's the Ontario plume that comes in. It’s just a massive amount of smoke and fires. I think Canada has had the most acres burned and the most fires early in the season; they're just breaking all kinds of fire records. Typically, this doesn't happen until August and September, so it started very early this year with the drought. That was partly because of El Niño – the warm waters in the Pacific – and sometimes that causes drought in Canada. That's one of the reasons for the early fire season, and, unfortunately, early fire season means fire season is going to be with you all summer into the fall.”
Dodson said various government agencies have issued air quality alerts for this part of the country, so people with asthma or other breathing-related conditions should take precautions when a warning is in effect. Although the threat has lessened for now, Dodson said it is possible that the problem could potentially get worse during August, September and October if the current weather patterns in Canada continue.
“People that are sensitive to that type of air quality should wear a mask or stay indoors (when there are air quality warnings),” Dodson said. “As far as everyone else, (be cautious) if you can smell the smoke. We call that ‘near surface’ or ‘surface smoke,’ and it smells like wood burning because it is the forest burning. You're actually breathing in the particles from the fires in Canada, and it’s weird that it can travel that far, but it does because they're very fine particles. When you can smell it or it burns your eyes or irritates you, those are days that you should really wear a mask. Studies have shown that these small tiny particles actually can land deep into our lungs, and there's been some studies recently (that have concluded) it may be worse than they originally thought if you breathe in too much of it.
“Thankfully, we don't have a lot of near surface or surface days where you can actually smell it. That is unusual, but we have had it happen this year where you could smell it even in our area, but (on Sunday) you could not smell it. That means it's higher up in the atmosphere, so it's not necessarily a problem.”
Justin Holland, Murray’s government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said wind patterns are expected to shift today, which he said means a lot of the haze and smoke will dissipate and the sky will be bluer again. Unfortunately, Holland said occasional hazy or smoky days could become a “new normal” in Calloway County for at least the next couple of summers or longer with the weather patterns that are expected.
“It will not last long; it will just last a day or two, and then the wind pattern will change and the smoke and the haze will shift off to the east of us,” Holland said. “But every once in a while, maybe once every couple of weeks, we'll probably be dealing with this throughout the spring and the summer months as the wildfires continue to burn up in Canada.”
While Holland said wildfires in eastern Tennessee have sometimes caused air quality problems for western Kentucky in the past, the wildfire smoke from the western U.S. doesn’t typically come this way.
“Very seldom will we get smoke from wildfires out in California, just based on the way that the winds blow, so all of our problems will come from Canada,” Holland said.
Changing the subject to the weather itself, Holland said Calloway County is under a marginal risk today and Wednesday.
“We probably will have a couple of rounds of storms to move through, and some of them could pose a strong wind threat and a flash flooding threat,” Holland said. “It's going to be hard to pinpoint exactly where and when they will pass through because it’s very hard to predict these MCS, mesoscale convective systems, but some places from here to St. Louis to Owensboro will get a lot of rain and a lot of wind.”
