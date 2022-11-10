MURRAY – People in Calloway County know Dave Carr for his long career teaching and coaching at Murray High School, but to his military colleagues, he was known for flying many aircraft surveillance missions for the Army in Vietnam.
Carr is originally from Irvington, New Jersey, and he and several friends came to school at Murray State in the fall of 1963. At the time, he said, ROTC was mandatory for all male students under the age of 26 who were not already veterans. After two years in the program, he decided to go into the Advanced Corps, and during his senior year, the U.S. Army started a program in which it would pay for students to get their private pilot's license while in college.
“So I did that and I went through the Army ROTC flight program and got my private pilot's license in the spring of 1967 when I was doing my student teaching at Murray High,” Carr said. “Then I got commissioned and graduated in May of ‘67, got married (to wife Donna) the next week, the third of June ‘67, and ended up assigned to Fort Hood, Texas.”
Carr started at Fort Hood as an armor officer and then went to Ranger School. He said it was a very difficult experience, noting that his class started with 240 students, but he was one of only 90 who made it to graduation.
“They tried to put us under additional stress by (allowing us) very, very little sleep and not very much to eat,” Carr said. “For example, back then, the field rations were called C-rations; they came in a box and you were supposed to have three boxes a day. Most of the time we had one, and so I lost 35 pounds in the eight weeks I was at Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia.”
After Ranger School, Carr went back to Fort Hood in October 1968. He then started Flight School at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and was selected to go to fixed wing flight school. He said he was lucky because this was much more exclusive compared to those who went to the rotary wing flight school. After the first 16 weeks of flight school at Fort Stewart and Fort Rucker, Alabama, Carr was selected for a test program to train with an OV-1 Mohawk, a surveillance aircraft. He learned how to fly three types of Mohawks at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona, before he was sent to Vietnam in January 1970. After he arrived, he was assigned to the 73rd Aviation Company, which supported the 1st Cavalry Division, the 1st Infantry Division and 25th Infantry Division.
One of the surveillance systems Carr had learned to use at Fort Huachuca was called SLAR (side-looking airborne radar), which he said flew at an Above Ground Level (AGL) of 7,000 feet and picked up moving vehicles at least as large as a Jeep and traveling at least 10 mph. Carr said he flew SLAR missions for his first six weeks in Vietnam before he started flying planes equipped with infrared cameras, which took pictures at night and picked up temperature differentials on the ground. The infrared planes flew at an AGL of about 3,000 feet, he said.
The public tends to take thermal imaging technology for granted today, with it being commonly used by military personnel, health care workers, firefighters, police, home inspectors and many others. Many might not realize it was already in use during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, but it is one of many examples of U.S. military operations advancing technological innovation for society as a whole.
“(Infrared was) how we located underground weapons where the Vietcong had buried weapons underneath the ground,” Carr said. “We would be able to pick it up because underground, the weapons were cooler than it was above. The technology was so advanced at the time, it was just amazing. We get to learn a whole new navigation system on board the aircraft, and it was called Doppler navigation. We had to plug in the grid coordinates – not the latitude and longitude, but the actual grid coordinates from the maps – of where we (were flying that night).”
Carr said he flew the infrared missions for the rest of his tour and was an instructor pilot, so he flew with all the new pilots. While they had already learned how to use the gear, Carr taught them how to fly the missions in their particular unit. Of the four corp areas of South Vietnam in which the U.S. military and the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) operated, Carr said he mostly flew III Corps around Saigon and IV Corps in the Mekong Delta, the far southern part of the country. Toward the end of his tour, when the U.S. was making slow withdrawals of troops, Carr was sent to the base at Can Tho, the largest city in the Mekong Delta.
Carr recalled one memory of a mission that stands out in his mind. Although he wasn’t flying it himself, it was a very close call for his fellow soldiers.
“We had some guys taking some daylight photo missions,” Carr said. “We had a nose camera in the aircraft, and to get a picture, you had to be really, really low. Back then, you couldn't take ‘movies,’ but you could take repetitive single-frame pictures so that when you put them together, it looked like a movie. … Somebody else was flying this mission, but I got to see this. They found two guys in the Delta paddling a canoe down the canal, so they started taking pictures of them. During the pictures, you could see these two guys in the canoe put their paddles down, reach down and pick up weapons and start firing at the aircraft. Luckily … the airplane got hit, but nobody got hurt in the airplane.”
Carr said flying missions at night was safer for him the darker it was. If there was too much moonlight, he could be seen from the ground, but he could mostly see the light from the enemy’s tracer rounds as their machine guns fired at him. Since the infrared missions flew so much lower than the SLAR missions, it was quite a dangerous situation, he said.
“One thing in Vietnam that I really, really hated was a full moon because the guys on the ground could see me a lot better at night with a full moon,” Carr said.
Despite the inherent danger of flying the missions and the close calls they had, Carr and the many friends he made in the Army turned out to be very lucky. Miraculously, his unit experienced no casualties.
“During my time in Vietnam, I made many, many lifetime friends,” Carr said. “Some guys I went to high school with, we ended up together, and some I met there and now they're some of my best friends in my life. We've been through a lot of things together. Luckily, in Vietnam, my unit did not lose anybody. Nobody had to eject.”
Carr retired from the Army with the rank of major after 23 years of service, which included three tours flying different types of surveillance aircraft in South Korea in the ’80s. He taught organizational leadership, military history and rappelling for Murray State’s ROTC program from 1975-79, but he eventually got back to the original career path he had started before he went to Vietnam. He had done his student teaching in the ‘60s at Murray High School at Eighth and Main streets, but when he returned to teach in that building in 1990, it had become Murray Middle School.
“I had a 23-year break between student teaching and teaching in the same building,” Carr said.
After his time at MMS, Carr became the athletic director for MHS in 1991, eventually retiring in 2008. He said he loved his time there, and is very proud to have hired Rechelle Turner – now head coach for Murray State women’s basketball – for her first head coaching job at MHS. He said he remains close friends with her and Monica Evans, who is now Turner’s assistant coach and had previously worked in the same role alongside Turner at MHS.
Carr added that he is also very proud of his children, who both graduated from MHS and Murray State. His son, Michael, is a pharmaceutical sales representative in Oldham County, and his daughter, Allison Carr Beck, works at the Victorian National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Her son, Walker Beck, currently plays golf at Murray State.
