MURRAY – People in Calloway County know Dave Carr for his long career teaching and coaching at Murray High School, but to his military colleagues, he was known for flying many aircraft surveillance missions for the Army in Vietnam.

Carr is originally from Irvington, New Jersey, and he and several friends came to school at Murray State in the fall of 1963. At the time, he said, ROTC was mandatory for all male students under the age of 26 who were not already veterans. After two years in the program, he decided to go into the Advanced Corps, and during his senior year, the U.S. Army started a program in which it would pay for students to get their private pilot's license while in college.