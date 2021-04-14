MURRAY — Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico told the Murray City Council last week that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed some of the strongest challenges to tourism since she came to Murray 13 years ago.
“For the longest time, we’ve said that 2008 and 2009 were the hardest on the tourism industry. This just beats all,” said Carrico on Thursday as she opened her long-delayed annual report to the council. There was no report given in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“As you can see, during the worst of the pandemic (which was in April and May 2020 because that was at the height of businesses being closed statewide by an executive order from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear) was very scary. I’ve never seen numbers like that before.”
Carrico used numbers provided by the Smith Travel Research firm as evidence and those numbers were part of a package she supplied to every council member, as well as Mayor Bob Rogers. Those numbers, particularly from April to May 2020, showed that Murray’s occupancy rate, which Carrico said determines how many people are staying in the city’s hotels, was at 17% in April and 24% in May.
There also was a big dropoff in December 2020 when Calloway County, as well as the rest of Kentucky, was caught in the tightest grip of the coronavirus. In December, the occupancy rate sank to 27%.
“I get a weekly report from Smith Travel Research that tells me, from the previous week, what our hotel occupancy rate is … how full our hotel rooms were,” Carrico said. “On top of that, it also talks about an average daily rate, so even though, let’s say, last February, half of our hotels were full for the entire month (Smith Travel showed that Murray’s occupancy rate was 49% in February 2020), that average daily rate might have been $109.
“Right now, it’s not at $109. Our average daily rate is significantly lower (February 2021 was 39%), so even though we are arching back up to that 45% or 50% range, our amount of funding is not equaling out.”
Carrico said trends throughout the commonwealth and the nation are showing that the tourism industry still has a way to go before it stabilizes. She said those trends are indicating a recovery becoming stronger by 2024. However, she thinks it will be different in Murray.
“I think we’ll see a bounce-back in 2023. It’ll come to us quicker because we’re a university town and that makes a big difference,” she said.
As Carrico said, though, there have been signs of improvement. In fact, that happened in the summer, when she said some rather surprising developments helped send the occupancy rate toward the 50% mark.
In July and August, in particular, we had an onslaught of visitors and these were not from events in town because there were none. They were not from the university because they had no events either. They were what we call ‘true visitors’ that would come through our office and stay in hotels. It was just places to explore that were within three or four hours’ distance of their home, which was very interesting to see,” she said. “We had to give them something to do that was safe in downtown and so we created the Downtown Walking Tour. We also do the Calloway County Quilt Trail (which includes several sites throughout Murray and Calloway County), so, then, we had two key activities for people to do last summer and it turned out to be very successful.
“Our main job is to promote Murray and sell our brand and sell our story and that was very hard in the last year. We had to get very creative.”
Carrico said the CVB also discovered last year that the city has many followers on social media. In fact, in 2020, she said the CVB saw an increase of 7% from people wanting to see what was happening in Murray. To bolster this, she said a podcast — Meet Us on Main — was a combination effort of CVB and Main Street and dealt mostly with COVID-19-related issues, such as which restaurants were open, where one could obtain PPE and how to obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
That is going to resume in a few weeks on both Spotify and iTunes.
There are also other signs of progress. In March, a pair of weekends sent the hotel occupancy rate to 85% in the city, according to Smith Travel figures. One of those weekends included a large soccer tournament that brought teams from several hours away from Murray. However, while Carrico said that was “shocking number to me because that’s usually like (Murray State) homecoming weekend type of numbers,” she said that is still not enough to push the monthly percentage to a high level.
“We’re not at the point yet where we have consistency. During the week, we may be sitting at 30% and we may blow it out of the water on a weekend. So we’re needing to get back to that sweet spot where our numbers are more consistent,” she said. “I think we will slowly start to creep back up but it’s really going to be slow.”
However, Carrico had some news that seemed to encourage the council members. Some of the events that were scrapped in 2020 are returning this year.
“The City Wide Yard Sale, which we have skipped now for probably a year-and-a-half, is starting back up in May. Also, our two portions of Freedom Fest (the city’s July 4 celebration) are scheduled and moving forward,” she said of the parade and fireworks display of that event. The parade was canceled last year.
“We are also going to be having other events happening all over town all summer long, and I’m glad for that. I miss it terribly. It’s just beautiful when things are happening.”
