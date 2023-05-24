AURORA – Country music star Deana Carter will headline the first-ever Mayday Music Mash Up Saturday night at Kenlake State Resort Park.
The two-day festival was organized by the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), and will take place at the park’s amphitheater on the banks of Kentucky Lake. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday, with performances from 5-10 p.m., and gates will open at 2 p.m. Saturday, with performances from 3-11 p.m.
“I’ve always wanted to start a sort of ‘kickoff to summer’ event,” said Kentucky Lake CVB Executive Director Elena Blevins. “Obviously, around Kentucky Lake, boating season begins Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day weekend, so I've always been intrigued with the idea of what having an event on this particular weekend might look like. Whenever we were awarded some state funding from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars, those dollars primarily had to be used for marketing and advertising, but you could also use some of them to recruit new events or to put on a new event. I opted to use some of the money to do that, so we decided to kick off and start this new event, the Mayday Music Mash Up, and our headliner is going to be Ms. Deana Carter – ‘Miss Strawberry Wine.’
“We're really looking forward to it, and it's been a good collaborative effort between Marshall County and (various sponsors) and even Calloway County Tourism. They're helping sponsor some of the fireworks because we're going to kick things off Friday night with some local live music, and then fireworks that evening. So when I say we're kicking off the summer with a bang, we really are kicking off the summer with a bang!”
The fireworks display is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday after performances from four different musical artists on the festival’s opening night.
“With Kenlake State Resort Park located in Marshall and Calloway counties, our commission thought this was a great event to collaborate on,” said Calloway County Tourism Commission Executive Director Jeremy Whitmore. “This will be a great weekend of music for locals and visitors in our area for Memorial Day weekend to enjoy.”
Carter is best known for her 1996 smash hit debut single “Strawberry Wine” and its accompanying album, “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” The album sold more than 5 million copies, and in addition to “Strawberry Wine,” it yielded two other No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot Country chart, “We Danced Anyway” and "How Do I Get There.” To date, she has released seven albums. Carter’s Kenlake concert will be the third stop on her 2023 Barefoot Again Tour, and it comes exactly two weeks after her May 13 appearance at Nashville, Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry.
Blevins said local favorite Tony Logue, a Marshall County native, is Friday night’s headliner.
“Tony Logue is a native to the area and has been making some headway in the music scene, so we're really excited about featuring him, but then we also have Haleigh Martin, Tim Lynch and Jeremy Marshall of HollerHead,” Blevins said. “So we’ve got a great lineup Friday night of local talent, and then … Saturday’s lineup is mostly acoustic, country-based music. Our first act is Corduroy Brown, who is out of West Virginia, and then we have Spooky Fox, who’s out of Somerset, Kentucky. Taylor Austin Dye is also from Kentucky, but she’s kind of trying to do the whole Nashville thing right now, so we're really excited about her; she's got a great online following.
“Then Rye Davis is another Kentuckian who has a great sound and a great tone. We’re really looking forward to hearing him; he's a solo acoustic act. Then Mike & The Moonpies is going to be opening up for Deana Carter. They’re an up-and-coming country band out of Austin, Texas, and they’re pretty popular right now. They just wrapped up a tour over in Europe, where they had sold-out shows, so we are really looking forward to hosting Mike & The Moonpies.”
Blevins said several food trucks will be available onsite, as well as several western Kentucky-based businesses selling locally produced craft beer, wine and spirits. Blevins said she is hoping the event will prove successful enough to continue next year and beyond.
“Music and Kentucky just kind of go hand in hand, so you see music festivals popping up all across the Commonwealth,” Blevins said. “Obviously, we don't want western Kentucky to be left out of that, so we're certainly hopeful that this can become an annual event. It really kind of all depends on how this first year goes over, and what we feel comfortable with moving forward. … I think that, honestly, the Kenlake Amphitheater is probably one of the most beautiful outdoor venues across the Commonwealth, just because the way it's positioned; it overlooks the water, and you can listen by land or by water. It's so unique, the way that it's set up and the way it's structured so that all kinds of people can enjoy it. I am hopeful that this is something that we can continue. I can't make any promises, but it will be nice if this one goes over well. It would be a really nice way to kind of start a new annual tradition around here.”
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, May 26
• 5 p.m. – Haleigh Martin
• 6 p.m. – Tim Lynch
• 7 p.m. – Jeremy Marshall
• 8:30 p.m. – Tony Logue
Saturday, May 27
• 3 p.m. – Corduroy Brown
• 4 p.m. – Spooky Fox
• 5 p.m. – Taylor Austin Dye
• 6 p.m. – Rye Davis
• 7 p.m. – Mike & The Moonpies
• 9 p.m. – Deana Carter
For more information or tickets, go to visitkylake.com/mayday-music-mash-up/.
