Mayday Music Mash Up

AURORA – Country music star Deana Carter will headline the first-ever Mayday Music Mash Up Saturday night at Kenlake State Resort Park.

The two-day festival was organized by the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), and will take place at the park’s amphitheater on the banks of Kentucky Lake. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday, with performances from 5-10 p.m., and gates will open at 2 p.m. Saturday, with performances from 3-11 p.m.

Deana Carter

