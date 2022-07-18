MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Celebration came to an emotional climax Friday night when the late Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash was named 2022 Citizen of the Year Award.
“This award is our last of the evening,” said the evening’s master of ceremonies, Logan Stout, from the stage of the recently opened FOR Center. “Past recipients can be seen in your program and include individuals from all walks of life and segments of business, including political leaders and our everyday heroes. This year, the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award is going to someone known for their generous spirit, tremendous compassion and servant’s heart. To know them is to know laughter, humility, friendship and integrity. Quick to help, quick to partner and proud to be a citizen of Murray Calloway County.
“Although working in the field of human tragedy, this person shined bright. Tonight, we recognize a citizen whose life was unfortunately taken in the line of duty serving this community. With a heavy heart and a somber spirit, we had to say a painful goodbye to one of the greatest citizens our community has ever known. His brothers and sisters in law enforcement mourned the loss of their dear partner, never imagining this would happen to one of their own. He was a beloved friend, son, father and husband that can never be replaced.
“The amount of people who shared stories, memories and ways they were impacted by his life was an incredible and true testament to how special he was to so many different people at all ages and in any walk of life. He had faith in humanity, faith in people, faith in our community and a devoted faith in God. He will forever be remembered by many. We are proud to honor a man more than deserving of this award. Our 2022 Citizen of the Year is Chief Deputy Sheriff of Calloway County Jody Cash.”
Murray-Calloway County Hospital sponsored the award, and CEO Jerry Penner presented the award to Cash’s widow, Michelle. Also present at the ceremony were his parents, Wayne and Teresa Cash, and his sister, Kelly Byrd.
•••
Citizen of the Year is one of three Business Awards given out each year, with the Business of the Year and Emerging Business of the Year being the other two. There are also six Chamber Awards given out each year: Non-Profit of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Woman in Business of the Year and Educator of the Year, which was started last year.
“A committee of the chamber narrows the submissions down to the top three in each category,” Stout said. “Those submissions are then sent to other chamber professionals outside of our community, which is important, and they read what was submitted by the nominators. So, there’s no bias from our chamber because it’s people outside of the chamber that are able to see those top three. Tonight, we will award the winner for each category with a nice award to display in their office or place of business. To be nominated alone is an honor in itself, and we are proud of each business and individual’s name you will hear tonight.
Business of the Year went to The Keg Restaurant, with the other two finalists being Hall’s Waste Management and iwis-Daido.
“This award recognizes a business that has seen great success over the past year and given tremendously to our community,” Stout said. “… The Keg is a local restaurant owned by Darren Yates. With nearly 80 employees, he and his family take such pride in their service. They made continual improvements (after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic) to meet the ever-changing times that hit the restaurant industry extremely hard. They figured out a way to make it work by offering robust to-go and delivery services and extended dining areas, both enclosed patio and outside dining, and began producing their own brand products.”
Emerging Business of the Year went to Payton & Associates, with the other two finalists being Five Psalms Co. and Granola Girls.
“This award was created to highlight businesses who show fast and innovating growth,” Stout said. “Tonight’s winner brings a fresh perspective to her industry. Their team goes above and beyond what is expected and provides an incredibly positive experience for their clients. This business owner’s goal was to find a vocation that would allow her to work with people in a service position, and that professional dream became clear as she made the decision to start her own business in 2021.
“Her nomination stated this: ‘If you have ever met her, you immediately recognize that she is a remarkable force that will have a positive impact. And she has; her team has. With the dedication to the highest quality of customer service, it’s no surprise she is a top performer and award winner in our industry as their team easily guides clients and the community through the insurance process since moving to Murray in 2008.’ Tonight, we recognize an individual and her team for how they have flourished in the health insurance industry and given back to the community in so many ways.”
The six Chamber Awards were as follows:
• The Chair’s Award went to Jennifer Apple, the chief client officer at Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB). She is currently a member of the chamber’s board of directors.
• The Young Professional of the Year Award went to CFSB Residential Loan Originator Sawyer Lawson.
• Nonprofit of the Year went to HOPE Calloway. The other two finalists were Purpose Church and Wesley Living of Murray.
• Young Professional of the Year went to Sawyer Lawson, residential loan originator with CFSB. The other two finalists were Kayla Huggins with Industrial Training Services and Becca Parker-Bell with Therapy Specialists of Murray.
• Woman in Business of the Year went to Sally Hopkins, president and CEO of FNB Bank. The other two finalists were Kailey Starks, owner of Miss Kailey’s Dance Studio, and Whitney York, assistant superintendent for Murray Independent School District.
• Educator of the Year went to Southwest Calloway Elementary teacher Yvonna Hooper. The other finalists were Murray Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) Coordinator Morgan Carman and Calloway County Schools Director of Special Education Lynsey Smith.
