RICHMOND –  Former Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash will be one of seven Kentucky law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2022 that Gov. Andy Beshear will recognize at the annual Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation’s (KLEMF) memorial ceremony on May 25.

Cash was fatally shot in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office by a prisoner who was carrying a concealed gun one year ago today. On Monday, his name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. as part of the National Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremonies. Today at 4:30 p.m., CCSO and other agencies will hold a remembrance ceremony for Cash at his monument in front of the Calloway County Judicial Building.