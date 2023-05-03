MURRAY – State officials are stressing the importance careful driving – “whether on two wheels or four” –  as National Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month is recognized in May.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) said in a news release that the agency is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in “reminding all road users to work together to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roadways.”