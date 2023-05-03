MURRAY – State officials are stressing the importance careful driving – “whether on two wheels or four” – as National Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month is recognized in May.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) said in a news release that the agency is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in “reminding all road users to work together to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roadways.”
“We’re entering the warmer months, which typically means more motorcycles and bicycles on our roadways,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in the release. “Safety is a mutual responsibility and we encourage all road users to do their part in making sure everyone makes it to their destination safely – every trip, every time.”
“We’re asking motorists to take simple yet important actions when behind the wheel,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Taking the extra step of looking twice at intersections and before changing lanes or making turns could be the difference between life and death for a motorcyclist or bicyclist.”
Matt Falwell, a biking enthusiast and owner of Gear Up Cycles in Murray, said he thinks the month is a good time to think about alternative forms of transportation.
“The reality is, we are a rural community, and there's a lot of things you have to have a truck or car to go and do, but I think we should (create) awareness of bike infrastructure, not only for health and fitness, but just for transportation and commuting,” Falwell said. “Having a bikable community is not only good for health and fitness, but it’s good for the youth, so that kids are able to bike to and from school and sporting events and stores and restaurants safely and effectively.”
Falwell said drivers should keep in mind that they are supposed to share the road, and both automobiles and bicycles are subject to the same traffic laws. For the cyclist, they should make sure they are visible and have lights if riding near or after dark, as well as being aware of their surroundings.
“People slow down for garbage trucks, they slow down to get around farm equipment, and it's nice when they do that for bicycles as well,” he said. “When someone blows past you at 55 miles an hour within three feet of you, it can be a little unnerving. But I think we’ve found that for the most part in our community, as long as you're choosing a safe bike route or some of the rural roads that drivers see cycling groups riding on, I find them to be fairly respectful, yield and give room, or ‘pass wide,’ so to speak.”
Although Falwell and other cyclists would like to one day see bike paths along 12th Street/U.S. 641, for now, Falwell recommends avoiding it if you can. He recommends several lower-trafficked streets to cyclists making a trip across town.
“Twelfth Street can be very tricky,” Falwell said. “In all honestly, utilizing side streets (is the smart choice). If you’re heading east or west, utilizing Poplar and Olive are really some of the better routes for crossing 641, and also having a little bit wider street with not as much traffic as Main Street. I don't recommend riding your bike up and down 641. It's way too much traffic.”
Falwell said 13th Street and 15th Street are also good options.
Melanie Fry is a member of the local biking group Murray Girls Ride Out, and she said Kentucky’s “Share the Road” law requires motor vehicles to leave at least three feet between the vehicle and the bicycle.
“I know from personal experience – and one of the girls (in the group) got hit – people tend to pass where they should not be passing, whether it’s a no passing zone, a curve or a hill,” Fry said. “People seem to think that we're going to hold them up tremendously, when in reality, a lot of times, it would be 30 seconds to a minute if they would just wait. We've had some very close calls.
“In fact, just this past Saturday, we had a couple of cars pass us with cars coming in the opposite direction, and they just barely got (back in the right lane) without hitting us. And that's what happened to my friend; she got hit a couple years ago. A car was passing her and her husband, and another car was coming the other direction and (the driver moved back into the lane) and hit my friend.”
Fry said that although the members of Murray Girls Ride Out generally ride in a single file when a car is approaching from behind, but cyclists are allowed by law to occupy the full lane.
Gene Feuquay, a member of the Red Hand Motorcycle Club, said drivers need to pay close attention to their surroundings because it is often difficult to see someone on a motorcycle if the rider is obstructed from view for a moment by objects like utility poles, bushes or trees. While drivers are used to looking both ways and watching for larger vehicles headed their way toward an intersection, Feuquay said they often are not actively scanning their surroundings looking for smaller modes of transportation like motorcycles and bicycles.
Feuquay said drivers should always be aware of their blind spots, especially since motorcycles can enter those blind spots quickly and unexpectedly. One suggestion he had for other motorcycle riders is to move to the edge of the lane, either on the right or left, when waiting at a stoplight instead of being directly behind the vehicle in front of you. That way, you are more likely to be seen by the vehicle in front.
“If you can see their mirrors, they can see you,” he said.
Feuquay said he also tries to make himself more visible to other vehicles by wearing contrasting colors or flying a flag or bandana from his motorcycle. Unsurprisingly, Feuquay and Fry both said one of the most common problems on the road is drivers texting or looking at their phones.
“Texting and other distractions in the car (are a major problem),” Fry said. “People just don’t pay attention.”
“Motorcycles are usually a little higher than a vehicle, so we can look down and see when they’re on the phone,” Feuquay said. “That’s a big, big problem when people are on the phone and are just not aware of their surroundings. That’s one of the biggest gripes that most bikers I know have.”
County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the county has reminded residents in the past to keep grass clippings off the road. Easy ways to clear the road include sweeping the clippings, blowing them away with a leaf blower or simply driving your mower over the asphalt with the blade engaged so the airflow blows the clippings back onto your lawn. Feuquay and Fry also agreed the clippings on the roadway can be quite hazardous.
“For both motorcycles and bicyclists, that's very dangerous because the grass is slippery, and it can cause people to crash,” Fry said.
According to KYTC, there were 1,575 crashes in 2022 involving motorcycles in Kentucky, resulting in 1,198 injuries and 99 deaths (99 motorcyclists). Of those crashes, 824 involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle. Bicyclists were involved in 344 crashes resulting in 229 injuries and 13 deaths. Of those crashes, 340 involved at least one other vehicle.
