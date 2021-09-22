MURRAY – After four months of searching, the Calloway County Board of Health has hired two new directors.
On June 18, the Calloway County Health Department posted on social media for two open positions. Those positions were for public health director and director of nursing. According to the job descriptions, it is important to have a public health director because they are the ones who assess and analyze the health status in the county. Not only do they handle the medical side, but they also handle the sanitation side which involves water and sewage. The public health director also serves as secretary to the board. Having a director of nursing is also important because they are responsible for the planning, organizing, directing, and financial management for the nursing programs.
The past public health director was Amy Ferguson, who resigned Aug. 22, 2020. She held the title since 2015, when Linda Cavitt retired from that position. Director of Nursing Kim Paschall was appointed as interim public health director following Ferguson’s departure, and after Paschall recently left the department, Cavitt had been serving as interim public health director. Now the board has hired Jamie Hughes as the public health director and Joe Crawford as the director of nursing.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, who is acting chairman following former Chairman Dr. Bill Giese’s death, said there were 10 applicants, which were narrowed down to three for the public health director.
“Any of the three would have been great,” Imes said, “but Jamie fit the bill for having an overall view to not overly focus on any one aspect.”
Hughes' first day was Monday, Sept. 20 and said his main goal right now is to learn the ropes of how Calloway operated because each county has their own culture. He also said he would be working on COVID-19 measures “with the amazing staff that is already here.”
Before Hughes started at Calloway County, he was the human resource manager at the Marshall County Public Health Department for four years. He studied at Mid-Continent University, where he received his bachelor's degree in business management and his masters degree in human resource management.
The Ledger & Times also tried to reach out to Crawford, but he was unavailable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.