LYNN GROVE – Although a Thursday morning house fire resulted in a total loss for the home involved, the homeowners were unharmed and Calloway County Fire-Rescue members were lucky to escape with no serious injuries after an explosion occurred while four of them were inside.
CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said firefighters were dispatched to Coopertown Road just north of Lynn Grove at approximately 7:15 a.m. About eight trucks and at least 24 firefighters responded, and crews remained on the scene until the mid-afternoon, he said.
“It started out as just a fire in the garage; the fire wasn’t even in the house,” Morgan said. “Our guys made it there and did their 360 (degree check of the property), walked around, shut the propane tank off like they're supposed to, found where the fire was, and they went inside. We had four guys that actually went inside to try to stop the fire from spreading on into the house out of the garage.”
Morgan said his sons, Landon and Chase Morgan, were in the house with Dave Howe and Westin Tolley when an explosion occurred.
“It was a wonder we didn’t have someone hurt or even killed,” Morgan said. “I wasn’t there yet, but (from what they said) they hadn’t been inside but maybe three or four minutes. We don't know what exactly happened yet, but, of course, there was a very large explosion, and it actually knocked them plumb off their feet and on their backs inside the house. One went to the hospital to be checked out, and he was released. He wasn’t transported; he went on his own, more or less as (a precaution). He wasn’t going to go, but the more he (moved), the more he started hurting, so I told him, ‘I’d rather you be checked out than wait.’”
“The owners’ dog actually woke them barking at the fire,” Morgan added. “They woke up and heard popping and cracking, and the fire was inside the garage (the owners said).”
The house is just half a mile north of CCFR Station 6, so under normal circumstances, the house would not have been a total loss, CCFR Assistant Chief Zach Stewart said.
“It’s the kind of fire that should have been put out within 15 minutes,” Stewart said. “If it weren’t for that explosion, it would have been.”
“The ones that were in the room (inside) told me they were tearing the ceiling down, and the next thing they knew, they were off their feet up in the air and then laying flat on their backs,” Morgan said. “It blew the bed at the far end of the house so that instead of setting on all four legs, it was standing up on its end and hung on the ceiling. (The explosion) more or less picked everything up and set it back down.
“We were able to get some things out and we were able to keep the fire contained to the attic space and living room and kitchen area, which was joined to the garage. A lot of times when we have an explosion like that, the explosion will blow the fire out because it’s such a percussion. Our problem was that we had a lot of spots we couldn't get to safely after the explosion because the structure was unstable. We were having trouble reaching some of the small spots. It wasn't a major fire, but we were just having trouble getting water to it.”
Although a propane leak might have caused the explosion, Morgan said he won’t know for sure until an investigation is completed.
“We’re going to have investigators out there (Friday) to look at it and help us go through and look at everything and try to determine (the causes of both the fire and the explosion),” Morgan said. “Because I want to know what happened myself. We’ve never had anything like this happen, so I want to know what we need to look for next time so this doesn’t happen again. Two of the boys that were inside that house were both my sons, and it could have been really bad. I want to know what’s going on.”
