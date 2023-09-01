LYNN GROVE – Although a Thursday morning house fire resulted in a total loss for the home involved, the homeowners were unharmed and Calloway County Fire-Rescue members were lucky to escape with no serious injuries after an explosion occurred while four of them were inside.

CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said firefighters were dispatched to Coopertown Road just north of Lynn Grove at approximately 7:15 a.m. About eight trucks and at least 24 firefighters responded, and crews remained on the scene until the mid-afternoon, he said.

