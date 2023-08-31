MURRAY – With the amount of severe weather the area has experienced in 2023, Calloway County Fire-Rescue’s activity for the year has already far surpassed most years in the past.
“So far this year, we're at around 500 calls already,” said CCFR Assistant Chief Zach Stewart. “Just a few years ago, I think around 2020, we only ran about 470 calls that whole year. This year, we’ve already surpassed 500, and, of course, we still have the last four months of the year to go. So it has been an abnormally busy year, and I'd say a lot of that can be attributed to the amount of rain and the number of storms that we've had. Definitely, the trees falling across the roadways and power lines and the flooding and those types of calls really are quite a bit higher than normal.”
While it’s impossible to know for sure what to expect in the future, Stewart said he is at least anticipating the possibility of a volatile winter.
“The weather is unpredictable, and some years aren't as bad as others, but they're already talking about how, with the amount of snow (expected), it could be a pretty rough winter here,” Stewart said. “We're already pretty busy in the wintertime as well, because people slide off the roadways, car accidents happen, and even then, trees fall across roadways and power lines, and that requires a response from us a lot of times.”
As an example of how busy this year – especially this summer – has been, CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said that when the afternoon storm of July 18 came through the area, CCFR cleared more than 60 trees in a single day. While a lot of debris cleanup is expected after a storm, with the lasting effects that further weaken the trees, Morgan said the cleanup never really ends.
“We’re cutting trees about every week,” Morgan said. “The odd thing is, we were cutting trees when we didn’t even have a storm. One Saturday night, we were called out five different times during the night to cut trees, and we didn’t even have a storm that night. And they were at different locations. The only (explanation) I can figure is that we’ve had so much more rain all summer long and it just kept the ground wet and there was just more wind that weakened the trees, so they didn't fall during the storm; they fell later.”
While CCFR members do take pride in being such a busy agency, Stewart said it is a big challenge to meet the demand for their services, and it requires a great deal of sacrifice.
“We ask a lot of our volunteer members, and it takes a lot of dedication on everybody's part to stay up on training and to be involved in the department and just to run the calls. That takes time away from people's lives,” Stewart said. “The members are the biggest asset of the department because if it wasn't for the people, we couldn’t function. … We’re continually getting busier and busier every year with our run volume because there's obviously just more stuff to take care of, and that requires a lot of dedication of our members, so we're always appreciative of everyone (in CCFR), and I think the community is too.”
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said the value CCFR provides to the community is immense and impossible to measure. He relies upon CCFR all the time in his position, and he said their work would cost the county thousands of dollars every year if they were not unpaid volunteers.
“In some counties, the folks who clear the trees are the county road people, and sure enough, we have that going here where the county road department and the state road department gets out and clears the road, but they're a very limited force,” Steen said. “So while we’re waiting for (highway crews) to clear the roads, if you have to get emergency services to some house that’s on fire or because somebody's having a heart attack or needs to get to the hospital, the road could be blocked and it could hinder people from getting proper medical care or emergency services.”
With CCFR volunteers attacking the problem en masse, Steen said Calloway County’s roads tend to clear much faster after a storm than many other rural counties. That’s not only helpful for ambulances and other emergency vehicles, but also the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation linemen who typically have at least a few power lines to repair after a strong storm.
Steen sard CCFR volunteers also assist with environmental cleanup, such as earlier this summer when some trucks ran off the road and spilled diesel fuel and oil into the nearby creek. He said the firefighters blocked the contaminants from getting in the river while waiting for Kentucky Department for Natural Resources personnel to arrive.
CCFR also recently assisted in two water rescues and another search and rescue, Steen said. In one instance, several young people were in a boat on Kentucky Lake on an extremely hot day when their motor died and they couldn’t get back to shore. A couple of weeks ago, a boat was sinking on the lake, so CCFR rescued the passengers, he said. For the search and rescue, Steen said someone with Alzheimer’s disease had wandered away from her husband and their house.
“She managed to wade across the river … so we called CCFR, and in very short order, we had a good turnout of trained professionals. They are not paid, but they did a very professional job, and as it was getting dark, they located her within 45 minutes.”
Stewart said CCFR is always looking to recruit new members, which has become even more critical as the number of calls has increased. He said the agency would likely hold its annual recruitment drive in the next two months.
“Usually, we try to have what we call a ‘recruit camp weekend,’” Stewart said. “We have a weekend training event where we bring on our new members, and we try to have a class in the fall. That way, it’s after it cools down a little bit and the schools have been underway for a while. We'll be ramping up soon to have one of those, probably in late September or October.”
