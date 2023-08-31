MURRAY – With the amount of severe weather the area has experienced in 2023, Calloway County Fire-Rescue’s activity for the year has already far surpassed most years in the past.

“So far this year, we're at around 500 calls already,” said CCFR Assistant Chief Zach Stewart. “Just a few years ago, I think around 2020, we only ran about 470 calls that whole year. This year, we’ve already surpassed 500, and, of course, we still have the last four months of the year to go. So it has been an abnormally busy year, and I'd say a lot of that can be attributed to the amount of rain and the number of storms that we've had. Definitely, the trees falling across the roadways and power lines and the flooding and those types of calls really are quite a bit higher than normal.”