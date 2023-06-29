CCFR responds to field fire

LYNN GROVE – Calloway County Fire-Rescue put out a large field fire over the weekend, and the agency is urging the public to be careful this coming weekend as the area experiences a major heat wave and continues to deal with the effects of drought.
“Over the weekend, CCFR was dispatched out to a wheat field on fire that was getting close to a house and building in the Lynn Grove community,” a post on CCFR’s Facebook page said. “Multiple units responded to assist with this fire from Station 1, Station 4, Station 5, Station 6 and Station 7. Due to dry weather conditions, the fire burned quickly, but because of the quick response of fire personnel, the fire was extinguished without any damage to any property besides the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.