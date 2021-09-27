CCFR responds to tobacco barn fire northeast of Murray

ELM GROVE – Calloway County Fire-Rescue responded Sunday afternoon to another tobacco barn fire, this time on the opposite end of the county from the one they fought last weekend.
CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said the fire occurred on Nelson Key Road, which intersects with KY 94 East and is just north of the Elm Grove community. He said the barn was a total loss and the fire destroyed about five acres worth of tobacco hanging inside. He said crews were called out at 1:08 p.m. Sunday and responded with around 12 trucks and close to 20 firefighters.
“They told us it had about five acres, and of course, it was a total loss,” Morgan said. “By the time we got there, flames were coming out the top of it. There were two other barns – one on the side of it and one in front of it – and we were able to protect them. With tobacco barns, there’s normally more of them real close together, so (the strategy is) usually more defensive and keeping it from burning something else.”
Morgan said firefighters were on the scene for a little over two hours. No one was hurt and no other buildings were damaged, he said.
This is the second weekend in a row CCFR has responded to a fire that destroyed a tobacco barn. On Saturday, Sept. 18, crews extinguished a fire on Billy Paschall Road, southwest of Murray.
