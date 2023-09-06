FAXON – Calloway County Fire-Rescue is getting closer to opening its 13th station, but in order for the construction to be worth the money and effort, more volunteers in the area will be needed.
The station is on Faxon Road, and construction began at the beginning of this year. CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said the station’s septic system has been installed, and concrete will soon be poured for the driveway. However, while the station is close to completion, there are still some important elements that need to be addressed before the facility can be put into service. The biggest item the agency is waiting for is establishing a well, but Morgan said there is no estimated timeline because all the well drillers who have been contacted are currently trying to get caught up on a backlog of jobs.
“We’ve got the septic system in, and we’re hoping within a week or so, they’ll have the concrete finished if everything goes as planned,” Morgan said. “The building itself is done, as far as the structure and stuff inside. The main thing is getting the drive and the well in, but the well doesn’t necessarily stop us from putting equipment in. Once we get the concrete poured, we’ll let it set for a week or so to make sure it cures before we start driving the big trucks on it.”
The last new CCFR station to open was in 2008 with Station 11 on Cypress Trail in New Concord, Morgan said. Although it was the last new station to be built, Station 12 was added to CCFR’s holdings in 2018 when CCFR took over operations for what was formerly known as the Hazel Fire Department. Discussions and planning for Station 13 started in late 2019, but the pandemic began about a month after CCFR kicked off a fundraising drive to help pay for the building.
“COVID really put a damper on everything because we couldn’t do any fundraising face-to-face or any type of events,” Morgan said. “And nobody wanted to go door-to-door because of all the restrictions at that time.”
Morgan said CCFR has raised more than $40,000 for the project so far, and the rest of the needed funds will come from county fire tax revenue. Unfortunately, because of how the pandemic affected supply chains and the cost of materials, the donated money will not likely cover more than the cost increases that have surfaced since the initial planning stages.
“When we started the project in 2019, I went and got a quote from the (contractor), and it was going to be just over $100,000,” Morgan said. “From 2019 to when we started the building … the building had gone up almost $40,000 just from materials. Of course, as everybody knows, since COVID came around, everything has just skyrocketed. We were hoping to not have to use so much of our money, but the land was donated, so we at least didn’t need to buy that. Now, the big thing is, we need some volunteers from that area, and not just from that area, but for other substations too. We’ve got other areas that only have one person responding out of it.”
CCFR Assistant Chief Zach Stewart said CCFR hopes to staff Station 13 with at least six volunteer firefighters, though he doesn’t know yet whether or not that will be achievable by the opening. Having a new facility in this previously unserved area should improve the ISO (Insurance Service Office) Fire Score for homeowners in the Faxon community and surrounding area, but Morgan said the number of volunteers is just as critical as proximity to a fire station because the ISO pays close attention to response times.
“Your fire department is anything from a 1 to a 10, and the lower the number, the better,” Morgan said. “About six years ago, we went from a 7 to a 6 if you live within five miles of one of our fire stations. We just went through the audit with ISO, and we're hoping to drop again if everything went well, but one thing that they’re starting to look at real hard is our response times – from the time we get the call to when we have a truck on scene.
“Our times are starting to hurt because we've got several members, but the majority of them are close to the center of town (in Murray). For the stations that are farther out like the New Concord and Harris Grove, we only have maybe one person, so if that person's at work or out of pocket, that's a 20 or 25-minute response from town for us to get there. … It used to be that if the station was there, you’d get the insurance discount, but now ISO is looking at different things.”
Stewart said about two or three members have volunteered for the Faxon Road station so far.
“Like we’ve said before, it takes the people to operate the department, and we would like to have more people in that area to go ahead and apply and get their applications in,” Stewart said. “Then we could get them started on training and give them experience. Hopefully, we'll have the station open soon, and we could be running out of that station with some of those newer people in the coming months.”
Morgan added that if you are not physically able to handle equipment and fight fires, you can still be extremely useful to CCFR if you are willing to put in the time. For example, a member could simply be responsible for driving a truck so that other CCFR members would be free to focus on the emergency scene. He added, though, that volunteering for CCFR is a major commitment, so the decision should not be taken lightly.
“There’s a place for everybody if they're willing to do it, but it is a calling,” Morgan said. “It’s not one of those things that you just kind of want to do; you either love doing it or you’re not going to want to do it at all.”
In addition to volunteers, CCFR could always use more donations, Stewart said. He said there is a separate account for the Station 13 project, and people can simply specify if they want their money to go toward that instead of a general donation, he said. He said they can either drop by CCFR headquarters, Station 1, on Sycamore Street or send a check to P.O. Box 612 in Murray. He added that CCFR will gladly send a receipt for tax deduction purposes if the donor requests it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.