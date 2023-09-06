FAXON – Calloway County Fire-Rescue is getting closer to opening its 13th station, but in order for the construction to be worth the money and effort, more volunteers in the area will be needed.

The station is on Faxon Road, and construction began at the beginning of this year. CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said the station’s septic system has been installed, and concrete will soon be poured for the driveway. However, while the station is close to completion, there are still some important elements that need to be addressed before the facility can be put into service. The biggest item the agency is waiting for is establishing a well, but Morgan said there is no estimated timeline because all the well drillers who have been contacted are currently trying to get caught up on a backlog of jobs.

