CCFR tanker overturns while responding to unreported controlled burn

A Calloway County Fire-Rescue tanker overturned Saturday night while on a run to what turned out to be an unreported controlled burn. The driver was uninjured.

 CCFR photo

DEXTER – A Calloway County Fire-Rescue tanker overturned in Dexter Saturday evening while heading to what turned out to be an unreported controlled burn, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.

A news release from CCFR said the agency was dispatched to the Dexter community at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a 10-acre field fire. After the first arriving units found the large field fire to be an unreported controlled burn, on-scene command immediately canceled all other responding units.