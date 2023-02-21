CCFR tanker overturns while responding to unreported controlled burn

DEXTER – A Calloway County Fire-Rescue tanker overturned in Dexter Saturday evening while heading to what turned out to be an unreported controlled burn, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
A news release from CCFR said the agency was dispatched to the Dexter community at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a 10-acre field fire. After the first arriving units found the large field fire to be an unreported controlled burn, on-scene command immediately canceled all other responding units.
According to CCSO, one of CCFR’s responding tankers overturned after its passenger side tires left the right side of the roadway. The accident occurred near the intersection of KY 80 East and Green Valley Road (KY 1346). CCSO said the driver was uninjured, and there were no other vehicles involved in the incident.
In its release, CCFR pleaded for the public to always report any planned controlled burns so that CCFR volunteers can avoid rushing to a fire when it is not an actual emergency.
“Fortunately, our engineer, whom was by himself in the vehicle, was uninjured in the accident and was released from the ER late (Saturday) evening. No other vehicles were involved in the incident,” CCFR said in the release. “We’d like to take this opportunity to remind all citizens that if you do plan to have a controlled burn to please notify the Calloway County, KY 911 Communications Center at 270-753-3151 prior to starting your fire. While we understand there is no county ordinance or law that says you have to, it does help prevent unnecessary fire department responses and could have possibly prevented this vehicle accident. If you have any questions, please contact our headquarters during normal business hours at 270-753-4112.”
In a telephone interview on Monday, CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan estimated that volunteer firefighters went on around 70-80 calls that also turned out to be controlled burns that were not reported.
“When we get a report, we don't know if it’s a controlled burn or what it is, and we go racing out there,” Morgan said. “Eight to 10 acres behind a house was reported on fire, and we had multiple phone calls about it, so that makes us think that we've got something big. We've got multiple trucks running to get there, and all that could have been prevented with just a phone call.”
Morgan said the road the tanker was traveling on was barely wide enough for the vehicle and had no shoulder, and a big reason why it overturned was because the edge of the asphalt broke off as the driver was trying to get around a vehicle that had stopped. He said that in addition to unreported controlled burns, another frequent problem for CCFR is when vehicles on the road – especially narrow ones – don’t pull over far enough to give them room.
Morgan said the tanker had been purchased less than a year ago, with CCFR putting it into service in the early summer of 2022. He said that while CCFR should get an insurance settlement from the accident, continuing supply chain problems mean it will be a long time before the agency can get back to full strength.
“That's a $260,000 truck, plus all the equipment on it, so you’re probably looking at $300,000 down the drain,” Morgan said. “We do have insurance, but I’ve called truck companies it's going to take a year-and-a-half to replace that truck. The hose was also damaged, so we can’t use it. I called Monday morning to see what we can do about getting a hose, and they’re telling me it’s going to be six months to get a hose ordered. So that’s the problem; (an accident) doesn’t affect us just a little, it affects us in lots of ways.”
