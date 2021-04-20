MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Monday it had received notification of three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with an additional case confirmed Monday.
The case count is now at 3,450, with 3,389 recovered, 12 isolated at home, 0 hospitalized, and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
Although there is currently a temporary hold in effect on the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of a review being conducted after a small number of women reported blood clots, CCHD said it primarily has administered the Moderna vaccine. However, a few doses of Johnson & Johnson were given in Calloway County.
“Since it has been at least 3 weeks from the last J&J vaccine administration, those who received J&J COVID-19 vaccine are out of the time period where complications from the vaccine can occur,” CCHD said.
People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, should contact their health care provider or visit the nearest emergency department immediately. For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0413-JJ-vaccine.html. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 2.89% as of April 15.
“There is a NEW process for scheduling for the CFSB Regional Vaccination Site,” CCHD said. “Go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment. If you have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received your vaccination, you will need to go to the new link and book an appointment. If you have questions about the new scheduling process or do not have internet access, please call 270-762-1197.”
