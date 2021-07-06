MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Friday it had received notification of one new case of COVID-19. The case count is now at 3,562, with 3,507 recovered, six isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths.
“We have received information from the Kentucky Department for Public Health that we have 7 United Kingdom variant cases and 2 Japan/Brazil variant cases in our county,” CCHD said in a news release. “In addition, we have 2 New York variant cases of interest. However, we currently do not have any Delta variant cases. No other details are known. To learn more about variant cases, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/variant-info.html.”
CCHD said that effective July 4, the department will be reporting case information once per week on Friday. This report will contain a daily breakdown of the cases. If the number of cases in the community starts to increase, CCHD said it would resume weekday reporting.
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of June 25, Calloway’s positivity rate was 0.73%.
“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” CCHD said. “For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.”
