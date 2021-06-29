MURRAY – As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of one new case of COVID-19 (one case on Saturday and no cases Sunday and Monday). The case count is at 3,557 with 3,503 recovered, five isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths.
Effective Sunday, the department said that it will be reporting case information once per week on Fridays. This report will contain a daily breakdown of the cases. If the number of cases in the community starts to increase, then the department said that it will resume weekday reporting.
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of Friday, Calloway’s positivity rate is 0.73%.
Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues is asked to call the department at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Vaccine is readily available in the community. Contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the department to schedule an appointment.
