MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of 10 new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 3,800, with 3,631 recovered, 106 isolated at home, 12 hospitalized and 51 deaths. Of the 10 new cases, seven cases were for unvaccinated individuals, CCHD said.
“Calloway County is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus,” CCHD said. “As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the (Kentucky) Department for Public Health: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.”
The following is the latest CDC guidance regarding quarantine and isolation guidelines:
• Quarantine when you might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
• Isolate when you have been infected with the virus, even if you don’t have symptoms.
Quarantine for those who have been exposed to a case of COVID-19:
• Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
• Watch for fever (100.4 degrees Farenheit), cough, shortness of breath or other COVID symptoms.
• If possible, stay away from people you live with, especially people who are at higher risk for getting sick from COVID.
For those who are fully vaccinated – meaning it has been at least two weeks since completion of two doses of Moderna or Pfizer or at least two weeks since one dose of Johnson and Johnson – you do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who has COVID, unless they have symptoms, CCHD said.
“However, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms,” CCHD said. “They wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
“CDC does have other options for quarantine, but during the time Calloway County is in the RED ZONE with a high number of cases, we will recommend the 14 days of quarantine and re-evaluate when we return to low transmission numbers
CCHD also said that if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, you should stay in isolation for 10 days after your symptoms first appeared and until it has been at least 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, as well as other symptoms of COVID improving.
