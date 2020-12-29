MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Monday it had received notification of 103 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 24-28.
The breakdown of cases is as follows: 33 cases on Dec. 24; nine cases on Dec. 25; 31 cases on Dec. 26; four cases on Dec. 27; and 26 cases on Dec. 28. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,309, with 2,096 cases recovered, 170 isolated at home, eight hospitalized, and 35 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the CCHD said.
In addition, CCHD said it would not be reporting cases on the weekends, but will continue reporting Monday through Friday, except for holidays. No positive cases will be contacted and no cases will be reported on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, visit http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, CCHD periodically reports it latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 9.05% as of Dec. 17.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updates information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.