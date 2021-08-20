MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday it had received notification of 12 new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 4,129, with 3,913 recovered, 155 isolated at home, seven hospitalized, and 54 deaths. For Thursday’s cases, 11 of 12 were unvaccinated, CCHD said. Here is a breakdown of the cases by age category: Five cases under age 18; three cases ages 18-39; one case age 40-60, and three cases over 60.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that fully vaccinated people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised should receive an additional COVID vaccination. However, there are specific guidelines for who fits in that moderately to severely compromised category. This includes people who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Contact your medical provider to see if they recommend the additional dose.
