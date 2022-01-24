MURRAY – As of Wednesday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 131 new cases of COVID-19.
The county’s total case count was at 7,530, with 74 deaths. CCHD reported 21 county residents were hospitalized, the majority of whom were unvaccinated, according to Friday’s press release.
In recent weeks, CCHD’s COVID updates have included the disclaimer: “Due to the significant number of cases, please be patient with us as we try to report the cases in a timely manner.”
CCHD Public Health Director Jamie Hughes explained the difficulty with providing daily updates when case numbers are so high day after day. He advised that CCHD will be able to get caught up on reporting, but noted, “When you have 139 cases rolling in, it can get crazy, but we’re trying to get that out as best we can.”
“At first, it was very easy for us as health departments to (report numbers daily) because we didn’t have a whole lot, but the more you get, (the difficulty is) trying to make sure you stay accurate,” Hughes added.
Hughes noted numerous issues that make case reporting difficult. For example, it is not uncommon for the health department to receive documentation about cases or deaths that occurred months prior.
“When the state was going back and looking at death certificates, new things start showing up that happened some time ago,” he said. “That’s just how things happen.”
Dealing with old technology can also be problematic.
“Some things are still coming in by fax ,” Hughes said. ”So, you can go to the fax machine and, 30 minutes later, there’s another stack on there.”
Ultimately, Hughes’ mission is to provide the most accurate information to the public, he said.
“We are trying to make sure that we give out what we can when we have it and trying to be as accurate as we can,” he said. “That takes time to make sure that we do it right. We’re not trying to hide anything; we’re trying to make sure that what we put out is right.”
In its press release, CCHD advised “In response to the recent spike in COVID cases and the increased strain on our local healthcare systems, CCHD recommended postponing all community events and gatherings. During this time, it is important to utilize virtual technology for meetings and services, get vaccinated, and wear masks in indoor public places due to our county’s high transmission rate.”
CCHD also noted that, per the CDC guidance, “if you develop symptoms, remember to isolate, get tested immediately and stay home until you get the test results back. Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools and childcare centers.
“Please note that CCHD does not provide free COVID testing or tests. Go tohttps://govstatus.egov.com/ky-get-COVID-tested to find the nearest test site. Also, for free at-home tests, go to https://www.covidtests.gov/,” the release said. In addition, Hughes advised that CCHD is referring anyone needing a work excuse to their medical provider to get the documentation they need.
