MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Monday it had received notification of two new cases of COVID-19 that day, but none on Sunday.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,421, with 3,360 recovered, 12 isolated at home, zero hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
“There is a NEW process for scheduling for the CFSB Regional Vaccination Site,” CCHD said. “Go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment. If you have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received your vaccination, you will need to go to the new link and book an appointment. If you have questions about the new scheduling process or do not have internet access, please call 270-762-1197.”
