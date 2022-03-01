MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Monday it had received notification of two deaths related to COVID-19.
“The patients were residents of Calloway County,” a news release said. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families.”
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of eight cases of COVID-19 for the period of Feb. 25-28 (three cases on Friday, three cases on Saturday, one case on Sunday and one case on Monday). The total Calloway County case count is now at 9,247, with three hospitalized and 86 deaths. The majority of hospitalized cases are unvaccinated.
Go to https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 for the latest information, including where to find the nearest COVID vaccine sites and testing sites. You can also go to CCHD’s website at www.callowayhealth.org for more information or find us on Facebook.
