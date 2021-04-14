MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of three new cases of COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The Kentucky Department for Public Health also has made the determination that one of the county’s previously reported deaths is not primarily COVID-related. As a result, the number of reported deaths has been decreased from 49 to 48. The case count is now at 3,438, with 3,373 recovered, 17 isolated at home, zero hospitalized and 48 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
Due to the latest information on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, there has been a temporary hold on the administration of this vaccine. The Calloway County Health Department primarily has administered the Moderna vaccine. However, a few doses of Johnson & Johnson were given in Calloway County. Since it has been at least three weeks from the last Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration, those who received it are out of the time period where complications from the vaccine could conceivably occur.
People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider or visit the nearest emergency department immediately. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0413-JJ-vaccine.html. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports it latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 2.30% as of April 7.
“There is a NEW process for scheduling for the CFSB Regional Vaccination Site,” CCHD reported. “Go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment. If you have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received your vaccination, you will need to go to the new link and book an appointment. If you have questions about the new scheduling process or do not have internet access, please call 270-762-1197.”
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
