MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday it had received notification of three new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 3,481, with 3,421 recovered, 11 isolated at home, zero hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 1, Calloway’s positivity rate was 1.36%.
For the latest COVID vaccine information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. The CFSB Center regional vaccination site will no longer be used to administer initial doses. Therefore, CCHD said, if you need an initial vaccination, you may contact the local medical providers, pharmacies and CCHD to determine availability.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
