MURRAY – As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 33 new cases of COVID-19 (12 cases on July 24, four cases on July 25, four cases on July 26 and 13 cases on July 27). The case count is now at 3,676, with 3,561 recovered, 58 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 50 deaths. Of the 33 cases, 26 cases were unvaccinated individuals.
“Due to the level of active cases, Calloway County Health Department is recommending that all individuals who are medically fragile should wear a mask, all unvaccinated persons should receive a vaccination, everyone should practice social distancing and consider postponing any large public events,” CCHD said in a news release. “In addition, please stay home if you are experiencing any flu or COVID symptoms, such as runny nose, fever, cough, muscle aches and fatigue.”
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of July 24, Calloway’s positivity rate was 10.93%.
“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” CCHD said. “For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.”
