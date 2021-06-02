MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of four new cases of COVID-19. That included two cases on May 29, zero cases on May 30, two cases on May 31 and zero cases on June 1.
The Calloway County case count is now 3,521, with 3463 recovered, nine isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths.
CCHD said its Facebook page contains cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 24, Calloway’s positivity rate was 1.12%.
“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” CCHD said in a news release. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.”
