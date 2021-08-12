MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday it had received notification of one more death related to COVID-19.
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County,” CCHD said in a news release. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”
CCHD said that the numbers it reported on Tuesday were incorrect. The correct case breakdown should have been reported as the following: 69 new cases of COVID-19 (17 cases for Aug. 7, nine cases for Aug. 8, 15 cases for Aug. 9 and 28 cases for Aug. 10). The case status breakdown was correct as reported, CCHD said. Due to a scheduling conflict, the case report for Wednesday will be included in the next news release.
“The Calloway County Health Department supports Gov. Beshear’s executive order for mandatory masks for schools and childcare facilities,” the release said. “Calloway County is now in the COVID Red Zone, which means that we have high community transmission of the virus. As a result, we make the following recommendations in accordance with the Department for Public Health: 1) get vaccinated, 2) wear a mask, 3) practice social distancing, 4) avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons, especially if you are medically vulnerable, and 5) postpone large public events.”
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of Aug. 9, Calloway’s positivity rate was 12.71%.
“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” CCHD said. “For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.”
