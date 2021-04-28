MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of six new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is now at 3,469, with 3,409 recovered, 10 isolated at home, one hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 2.89% as of April 15.
For the latest COVID vaccine information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. The CFSB Center regional vaccination site will no longer be used to administer initial doses. Therefore, if you are in need of an initial vaccination, please contact the local medical providers, pharmacies and CCHD to determine availability.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
