MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday it had received notification of 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days.
CCHD said there were 27 cases on Tuesday and 37 cases on Wednesday. The case count is now at 4,725, with 4,316 recovered, 344 isolated at home, nine hospitalized and 56 deaths. The majority of reported cases was unvaccinated. The breakdown of the total cases by age category is as follows: 22 cases under age 18, 27 cases ages 18-39, 11 cases ages 40-60 and four cases over 60.
