MURRAY — For the second day in a row, the Calloway County Health Department announced receiving notification of the death of a Calloway County resident related to COVID-19. In its press release, CCHD said it “wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family.”
As of Friday, the county’s total number of COVID-related deaths is 76.
CCHD also advised, “Due to the significant amount of COVID cases, we will provide a release this weekend to report the total cases received this week.”
“In response to the recent spike in COVID cases and the increased strain on our local healthcare systems, CCHD recommended postponing all community events and gatherings,” CCHD said and further advised, “During this time, it is important to utilize virtual technology for meetings and services, get vaccinated, and wear masks in indoor public places due to our county’s high transmission rate.”
“Per the CDC guidance, if you develop symptoms, remember to isolate, get tested immediately and stay home until you get the test results back,” CCHD said. “Refer to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for CDC guidance regarding isolation and quarantine for the general population, healthcare workers, K-12 schools and childcare centers.”
CCHD also noted that it does not provide free COVID testing or tests and suggested going to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-get-COVID-tested to find the nearest test site or going to https://www.covidtests.gov/ for free at-home tests. n
