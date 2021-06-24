MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said it received notification of no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The case count is at 3,554, with 3,497 recovered, eight isolated at home, zero hospitalized and 49 deaths.
CCHD’s Facebook page contains cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of June 18, Calloway’s positivity rate was 3.14%.
“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” CCHD said. “For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.”
