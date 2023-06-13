MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Health held its regular quarterly meeting Tuesday. Calloway County Health Department officials provided the board with updates on the formula shortage and COVID, shared new projects and presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
In her presentation of the budget, Finance Administrator Stephanie Hays noted how the implementation of the Public Health Transformation, a new public health model adopted by the Kentucky Department for Public Health is 2019, is clearly reflected in the budget.
“The biggest thing we are going to be doing is shifting away from direct care services into population health,” Hays said. “That’s the whole goal of the Transformation – to get us shifted away from what other providers can do.
“We’ve talked about (the Public Health Transformation) for many years, and we are in the midst of it. … This year we phased out the family planning/cancer screening direct care services. We’re still going to promote and educate – that’s still going to be a part of what we do – but in FY 23, we are going to focus more on STD’s because we are very popular with STDs across the state.”
Going forward, Hays said that CCHD will focus its efforts on STD treatment, prevention, testing and promotion/awareness.
The Transformation breaks down local health department activities into three areas – foundational public health, which includes statutorily and regulatorily defined services (population health, enforcement of regulation, emergency preparedness/response, communicable disease control and administrative/organizational infrastructure), other core public health services, such as WIC and the Health Access Nurturing Development Services (HANDS) program, and local health initiatives. CCHD proposed funding for three local health initiatives in the budget.
“So, there are three programs that we didn’t get any state funding (for) that we’re still funding,” Hays explained, “One is maternity servicers – that’s where we assist with prenatal care for uninsured moms, only one pregnancy per mom; also, biometric screenings – that’s a wellness screening that we do through our health insurance; and then adult services – we’re looking at adult vaccination campaigns, so that will provide some funding if there is a need for shingles vaccinations for uninsured patients, that could be something we could ramp up pretty quick.”
Hays advised that CCHD is in “really good shape,” financially. She noted that in 2011, CCHD’s unrestricted funds balance was $0; today, it is $1.6 million. The FY 23 budget is just over $2 million. Hays noted that the budget for the current fiscal year was around $1.8 million, but CCHD also received an increase in COVID funding, about $300,000.
“For your allocations that we received for FY 23,” Hays reassured, “we’ve got enough money to take care of COVID if we have another spike – which we do feel that we’ll have another spike soon, unfortunately. Also, you’ll have some money and funding through the Public Health Transformation for any new diseases. Specifically, we’ve got one coming up on the horizon called monkeypox. So, whatever the new disease of the day will be, you’ve got some funding for that.”
The board approved the FY ’23 budget, including an annual 5% pay increase for employees and tax appropriations in the amount of $675,740.
CCHD Public Health Director Jamie Hughes shared a project he has been working on. He is developing a list of mental health providers and services available in our area. He is in the process of contacting mental health providers in the area, collecting information about their services and getting permission to include them in on CCHD’s list. The list will include information on what insurances are accepted and whether services include faith-based options, telehealth appointments and/or crisis counseling. Hughes would also like to include recovery centers and support groups to the list eventually.
“We’re not providing any specific provider over (another),” Hughes said. “We’re just providing a list for our community so that they can make a selection on who they think will be best for them.”
Although the list is not complete, CCHD posted a preliminary version of the list on its Facebook page last week. Hughes said that he knew there would be a need in the community following the death of Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
“I felt like we needed to at least put something out there for people that might need help,” he said in a follow-up interview. “It stretches across a lot of areas – from family, friends and loved ones to people who knew him, people who went to church with him, the law enforcement officers who worked with him. The people that you never really think a whole lot about are the spouses of law enforcement officers. That’s their reality every day, that they could get that call. It pulls that up. It’s just a worry that they all have.”
In the coming weeks, the list will be available on CCHD’s website. In the meantime, the preliminary list is still available on CCHD’s Facebook page.
To provide an update on the formula shortage, Rita Overcast, CCHD coordinator for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), advised that the government is now making allowances for different sized cans of formula as well as different brands, including some Gerber products and store brands.
“A lot of times, it’s a matter of (the participant calling, saying), ‘Hey, I’m in the store and this is what I can find,’ (and we) get that chart back to the nurse to change it so they can purchase that right then,” Overcast said.
Hughes said that CCHD is continuing to administer COVID vaccinations and monitor COVID-related data, and he praised Director of Nursing Joe Crawford for his work in that area. “Joe has done a great job of staying on top of things and seeing rises before other people do even at state. So, I do want to personally thank Joe for that.”
The next Board of Health meeting will be in August.
