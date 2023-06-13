MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Health held its regular quarterly meeting Tuesday. Calloway County Health Department officials provided the board with updates on the formula shortage and COVID, shared new projects and presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

In her presentation of the budget, Finance Administrator Stephanie Hays noted how the implementation of the Public Health Transformation, a new public health model adopted by the Kentucky Department for Public Health is 2019, is clearly reflected in the budget.

