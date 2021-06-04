MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday that it had received notification of no new cases of COVID-19. The case count is at 3,524, with 3466 recovered, nine isolated at home, zero hospitalized and 49 deaths.  

“Look on our Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics,” CCHD said in a news release. “For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.” As of May 24, Calloway’s positivity rate was 1.12%.

“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” CCHD said. “For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.”