CCHS FFA wins regional title, qualifies for state convention

Members of Calloway County High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter are pictured after being named Regional Champion at the Purchase Region FFA Day.

MURRAY – The Calloway County High School FFA Chapter continued their winning tradition at the Purchase Region FFA Day last Thursday, March 30, at Murray State University.

CCHS FFA has a record 35 students qualified for state competition after being named Regional Champion during this school year. Emma Arnett served as the regional vice-president, and Sayde Lowe was installed as the Purchase Region president for the 2023-2024 school year. In addition to that, Arnett and fellow senior Westin Tolley were interviewed for finalists in the Regional Star Contests. 

