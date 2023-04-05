CCHS FFA wins regional title, qualifies for state convention

MURRAY – The Calloway County High School FFA Chapter continued their winning tradition at the Purchase Region FFA Day last Thursday, March 30, at Murray State University.
CCHS FFA has a record 35 students qualified for state competition after being named Regional Champion during this school year. Emma Arnett served as the regional vice-president, and Sayde Lowe was installed as the Purchase Region president for the 2023-2024 school year. In addition to that, Arnett and fellow senior Westin Tolley were interviewed for finalists in the Regional Star Contests.
CCHS qualified the most students in the region for state competition. The Kentucky State FFA Convention is in June in Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The Parliamentary Procedure Team was also named Regional Champion and the team qualified for the State contest. The team members were Isaac Martin, Lillie Thorn, Westin Tolley, Nick Caldwell, Ginni Mikulcik, Elizabeth Lanier, Jacee McKeel, Ellie Falwell, and Cooper Housden.
The state convention qualifiers included:
• Elizabeth Lanier, Prepared Public Speaking
• Ginni Mikulcik, Greenhouse Public Speaking
• Cooper Housden, Crop Public Speaking
• Aiden Grooms, Ag Mechanics Public Speaking
• Jayden Phillips, Turf and Lawn Public Speaking
• Kaylee Tharp, Floral Public Speaking
• Jacee McKeel, Fruit and Vegetable Public Speaking
• Lillie Thorn, Beef Quiz Bowl
The following students also placed at FFA Day:
• The Conduct of Meetings Team included Addison Kough, Trey Ward, Dakotah Pittman, Luke Johnson, Sayler Lowe, Wyatt Robbins and Quinlyn Moore.
• The Record Keeping Team included Payton Duncan, Elijah Rudolph, Sayler Lowe and Wyatt Robbins.
• Jacob Akin, Swine Public Speaking
• Emma Arnett, Poultry Public Speaking
• Ally Coles, Goat Public Speaking
• Sayde Lowe, Beef Public Speaking
• Isaac Martin, Extemporaneous Public Speaking
• Annabelle Mohler, Small Animal Public Speaking
