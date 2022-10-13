MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees discussed, among other things, closures around the Thanksgiving holiday, at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Executive Director Mignon Rutledge requested the board consider closing on the Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, and giving staff the day off. She advised that, historically, that day has been a very slow day at the library, noting that there may be 15 to, at most, 25 patrons all day. She also noted that if the library were to be closed, staff would use a vacation day or a floating holiday to get paid for that day.
Trustees Lance Allison and Levi Weatherford immediately voiced support for the idea and cited, among other things, the utility costs associated with the building being open, as well as the fact that most businesses are closed both Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving week, as reasons to consider the request.
“You guys really work very hard; and if there’s an opportunity for you to have a break, I’m for an opportunity to have a break,” Allison said. “I’m going to stir the pot further. I don’t know why we wouldn’t allow staff to have a paid holiday on that day, too.”
“I don’t feel that the raises the staff got this year were high enough, so I want to give them a paid holiday,” Weatherford said.
There was discussion around public perception of the library being closed on a non-holiday. Before votes were cast, Rutledge confirmed the request is only for Friday and that CCPL would be open Saturday. By a 3-2 vote, the board approved both Rutledge’s request to close the library on Black Friday and Allison’s suggestions to make the day a paid holiday for staff.
In other business, Business Manager Wyneth Herrington reported receipt of an anonymous donation in the amount of $10,000 for furnishing the new building.
Rutledge reported that the Furniture and Fixtures Committee held their first meeting at the end of September. The 15-member committee consists of board representatives Allison and Vonnie Adams; Rutledge and library staff members Herrington, Sandy Linn, Sierra Foster, Madeah Foiest, Alisa Walls and Cheryl Camp; Friends of the Library representative Rhonda Henderson; and community members Bobby Martin, Nancy Mieure, Erin Carrico, Lou Ann Philpot and Phyllis Miller. Adams and Mieure are the committee co-chairs.
“It was a really good first meeting,” Adams said. “I think everybody that was there was very encouraging and had lots of great visions around the table for what we want it to look like. Not just sheetrock walls and books, we want it to be a little more than that. We want it to be more interactive, lots of color. Just some really exciting and creative ideas, too, for getting more people involved in making that happen.”
Rutledge also advised that Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and the fiscal court have not appointed a new trustee yet. Allison will continue to hold the position until the appointment is made.
In the construction update, 5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim praised the drywall subcontractor, Miller Drywall, for increasing the size of its crew on the job and for their hard work to get caught up on the project.
Trustee Debbie Bell inquired about re-opening the Main Street parking lot entrance. Cottongim advised that it was closed because of the roof construction. Since the roof is around 95% complete, he said he will see if that entrance can be opened.
The completion date is still set for Jan. 23. Cottongim advised that as long as the transition out of the old building into the new addition occurs in the middle of December as scheduled, the estimated completion date should remain unchanged.
“When we set this project, it was over what we thought it would be, but in today’s economy… had we not made the decision when we did, we’d be in trouble,” Allison said and acknowledged that, while everyone had a bit of “sticker shock” in the beginning of the project and he was “the loudest” about it.
“I know we were over on the construction dollars, but when you finalized the project, you were under on total dollars because your money cost was going to be less,” said Cottongim. “So, this project was under budget from the get go, and if you want to take it and look at what it would be today – which we would not want to do – you’re way under budget.”
The board approved payment of Pay Application #14 ($528,314.51) and Change Order #24 ($52,844.68).
The next CCPL board meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
