MURRAY – For the first time in well over a year, the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees held a meeting in the library. Unable to form a quorum at last week’s regular monthly meeting, the board held a brief special-called meeting Tuesday night followed by a tour of the nearly-complete addition.
As of Tuesday, the library building itself is closed for services until March 27; however, staff will host Pop-Up Remote Service Days at the University Church of Christ starting Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Due dates are extended through March, and no fines or fees will be assessed. Limited services, including curbside services, will be offered at the church, which is located at 801 N 12th Street, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Executive Director Mignon Rutledge said that library staff have begun the daunting task of clearing the shelves, packing up books and materials for storage and setting some aside for use during Remote Service Days.
The closure was necessary to ensure the safety of both staff and patrons as crews move on to the renovation portion of the project, which includes removing the concrete deck under the roof of the existing building.
The initial plan was to hold off renovating until library services could be moved over into the addition; however, that plan was thwarted by the original glazing contractor’s inability to deliver and install windows and doors, and without windows and doors, the new building cannot be certified for occupancy.
That contractor was removed from the job in December, and Midstates Glass Company in Mayfield was hired to complete the job. Joining via Zoom, 5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim said “the ball is rolling perfectly” with the new glazing contractor, noting the company’s expedience in processing their shop drawings.
“Looks like John’s got us slated to be in the existing building on or around March 20,” Cottongim added. “There’s a bunch of dates between now and then to get things done, but it’s nice to see that date at least be put on paper.”
Trustee Levi Weatherford asked Cottongim for an update on the fire suppression system.
“We talked to the assistant fire chief this week, and he is going to allow us to remove the fire pit, or fire vault, which will save a little bit of money,” Cottongim advised. “He just asked for some revised information from the sprinkler provider and our engineers, and we’re getting that pulled together and getting it to him. So, we’ll have a little bit of a deduct coming, which is always good.”
The board approved Pay Application #17 in the amount of $245,822.54 and Change Order #29 in the amount of $63,126.53 for direct purchase orders.
Business Manager Wyneth Herrington noted receiving the first tax collection check for the year, bringing CCPL’s regular money market account balance to $1,966,116.03. The balance in the construction account is $327,366.52, and the building reserve account balance is $3,037,207.41. With about $72,000 in checking, Herrington advised the library’s current total savings and checking is $5,637,853.55.
Beyond the Bricks, the fundraising campaign to upgrade the basic furnishings and fixtures allotted in the project budget, has raised $11,038.47 so far.
The board will return to First Presbyterian Church for its next meeting on Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
