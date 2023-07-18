CCPL board discusses grand reopening, project wrap-up

MURRAY – As of July 1, the Calloway County Public Library (CCPL) is, once again, open for business. At its regular meeting last week, the Board of Trustees reflected on the events around the grand reopening and discussed wrapping up the years-long expansion/renovation project.
Circulation Manager Sierra Foster reported staff assisted more than 2,000 patrons on opening day. In the first 10 days of the month, 394 people signed up for new library cards, 1,683 updated or replaced their cards and staff processed 5,514 checkouts. Executive Director Mignon Rutledge called the grand reopening “a huge success.”
“You and the staff should be commended,” Board Chair Lance Allison said. “It was just fantastic. Things were put together well. It was a wonderful time. So, thank you for all the hard work you put in on that.”
Board Vice Chair Debbie Bell called it heartwarming “to see all of the patrons with arms full of books and all the little kids just sitting on the couches reading books. Beautiful.”
“Everything’s been going pretty well,” Rutledge advised. “We’re trying to learn the building and things like that. As far as our patrons and just learning everything – the use of the building and things like that – I think, is going to take some time.”
Even though CCPL is open to the public, there are still a few remaining tasks before the project will be complete, such as caulking on the exterior of the building and completing punch list items, 5253 Design Group President Chris Cottongim advised the board.
The library is currently operating under a temporary certificate of occupancy, but there are some problems with the doors that must be addressed before officials can sign off on the final certificate of occupancy.
“Then, (John Hale, project manager, vice president and owner of Bill Adams Construction) is going to start his closeout work, all of his closeout documents and warranties and things like that; (there is) still a bunch of paperwork to do here at the end,” Cottongim said. “Like I said, I walked through the punch list today. I didn’t find anything major. There will be some painting and other kinds of things, mostly detailing, cleaning up.”
The board approved Pay Application #23 to Bill Adams Construction in the amount of $284,352. Cottongim noted a little more than $500,000 remains on the contract; however, he advised there is not enough work left to do to spend that much money.
Change Order #38 for direct purchase orders deducted $3,979 from the contract. In response to a question from Trustee Riley Ramsey, Cottongim advised the library saved around $193,000 in taxes by going through the direct purchase order process.
The board also approved two change orders that added a total of $15,412 to the contract. In the amount of $12,882, Change Order #39 covered the removal of the driveway used for the construction entrance off of Olive Street and the restoration of the property owners’ lawn. Miscellaneous items, such as debris removal and adding more receptacles, were covered by Change Order #40, which totaled $2,530.
In other business, Treasurer Vonnie Hays-Adams announced a ceremony dedicating the children’s area to CCPL’s long serving librarian, Margaret Trevathan, will be Friday at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Rutledge said that the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives is starting to compute 2024 tax rates but advised it will probably be August before those rates are released.
Hays-Adams’ term expires in August. Rutledge advised that the open position has been advertised; however, no applications had been submitted as of last Tuesday. Those interested in applying should visit the library’s website (callowaycountylibrary.org) for more information; completed applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday.
Business Manager Wyneth Herrington reported CCPL’s total cash holdings at the end of June, which is also the end of the fiscal year, was $3,425,304, including $74,646 in the construction account, $204,521 in the contingency reserve account and $1.5 million in the building reserve fund. Donations to the Beyond the Bricks campaign totaled $19,800.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.