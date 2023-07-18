CCPL board discusses grand reopening, project wrap-up

The Calloway County Public Library celebrated its grand reopening Saturday, July 1. Within 10 minutes of opening the doors, patrons formed a line going all the way to the door, as seen above. Circulation Manager Sierra Foster estimates more than 2,000 patrons visited the library on the first day.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/For the Ledger

MURRAY – As of July 1, the Calloway County Public Library (CCPL) is, once again, open for business. At its regular meeting last week, the Board of Trustees reflected on the events around the grand reopening and discussed wrapping up the years-long expansion/renovation project.

Circulation Manager Sierra Foster reported staff assisted more than 2,000 patrons on opening day. In the first 10 days of the month, 394 people signed up for new library cards, 1,683 updated or replaced their cards and staff processed 5,514 checkouts. Executive Director Mignon Rutledge called the grand reopening “a huge success.”