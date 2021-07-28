MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees plans to make a decision at its next scheduled meeting on Aug. 10 whether or not to accept any of the bids it reviewed earlier this month for the long-planned library building expansion.
At its July 13 meeting, trustees were reeling from the fact that the bids it received for the project were much higher than the $6.1 million target amount it had previously approved. The lowest bid was almost $8 million, around 20% higher than budgeted, while the highest bids were in the $8.3 million range. After voting to table the decision, the board agreed to hold a special-called meeting on July 26 to further discuss their options.
Chris Cottongim, president of the Louisville-based 5253 Design Group, said that if the board opted to move ahead with the lowest bid at its next meeting, it was still possible for the project to be finished by the end of next year.
“If you make a decision to move forward … with the low bid that you have, I feel good about that,” Cottongim said. “I’ve checked (the company) out, I’ve looked at their bid and it seems to be in order. I’ve written that down and given that to you. That night (Aug. 10), I’ll have a notice to proceed to lay in front of you all. You sign it and we send it and the clock starts ticking.”
Cottongim said the project would begin immediately after the notice to proceed is signed, but in this case, the project start wouldn’t simply be turning dirt, but would instead involve planning the logistics.
“We’ve got to get (the contractor’s) opinion of how we set this up in phasing and how that’s going to work, because we’ve got to keep the library open (throughout the construction process),” Cottongim said. “So the first thing we’ve got to do is plan.”
Without skipping a beat, Library Director Mignon Reed asked, “How long does that take?”
“That’s a question for the contractor,” Cottongim said.
Reflecting on the length of time the board had been discussing the project, Cottongim said the board interviewed him for the job in December 2015. Given the current problems across the country with labor shortages and supply chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trustee Levi Weatherford said the board probably shouldn’t have been surprised that the bids came in so much higher than trustees anticipated.
“I see (the original estimate) as a 2016 budget,” Weatherford said. “… We were working with 2016 prices and labor rates, so we should have – and I should have – expected the increase we got with the bids.”
“Well, that’s on me,” Cottongim said apologetically. “I should have gone back and hammered on some contractors and gotten some better numbers … and things like that. That’s on the architect; but I can tell you right now, the budget the architect writes up is worth the paper it’s printed on. Until you get (a bid), you don’t know what anything’s worth.
“So you’re exactly where you want to be. You’ve got the project that you all have defined (as what) you want and you’ve got a number to pay for. So now you’ve got a decision to make. You’ve got everything you want sitting right in front of you right now. You’ve got the financing, you’ve got the construction documents, you’ve got the bid to move forward.
“So you’ve got everything you need. I missed the budget and I apologize for that. But we will move forward. I can (revise the project for a smaller budget) if we need to, but the more you look at it, the more you (might) think you’re probably sitting in a better position than you might be thinking. I think what’s going to happen is the prices are going to drop and then there’s going to be a run on materials and then it’s going to go right back up.”
Since the board did not make a decision in July as it expected to, Cottongim said that pushes the project back a month and changes the estimated date of completion to December 2022.
As Mark Rawlings with Baird financial advisory group pointed out last month, Weatherford noted that one silver lining is that interest rates were two or three percentage points higher in 2016 than they are now. He and Trustee Debbie Bell both said they wanted to put as much of that money into a down payment as the library could manage in order to keep the final cost as low as possible. CCPL Business Manager Wyneth Herrington said the library currently has about $4.1 million in its building fund right now. Bell noted that the board had originally talked about making a down payment of $3 million, but she said they could choose to go a bit higher if the board wanted to borrow less in the long run.
The board concluded the meeting by informally deciding to make a decision on whether or not to accept any of the bids at the next meeting. No vote was taken since it was a special-called meeting and no vote was listed on the agenda.
