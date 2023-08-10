MURRAY – For the second year in a row, the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees unanimously voted to lower the library’s 2023 tax rates at its meeting Tuesday.
Trustees approved the rate of 5.2 cents per $100 assessed value on real property, a 6% reduction over last year, and 6.3 cents per $100 assessed value on personal property, a 3% reduction. Motor vehicle tax rates remain unchanged over last year at 3 cents per $100 assessed value.
The Kentucky Department of Libraries (KDLA) is responsible for setting the compensating rates; and local boards are at liberty to increase tax rates on real and personal property by 4%, but that requires a public hearing. CCPL trustees rejected the 4% bump and chose the compensating rates.
As was the case last year, the library’s tax revenues in 2023 should surpass last year’s despite the reduced rates thanks to increasing property values in Calloway County. In fact, projected revenues at the new rates exceed the current by nearly $100,000.
In addition to setting tax rates, the board selected candidates to fill the seat that will open when Treasurer Vonnie Hays-Adams’ term expires at the end of this month. The board selects two people and forwards their applications to KDLA to be vetted. If deemed eligible, the applications are then forwarded to County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and the fiscal court to make the appointment. The court can either choose one of the applicants or reject both. In that event, the process would start over, with the board selecting two new applicants to nominate for the position.
Ten people applied for the position – Hays-Adams, Michael Arneson, Tori Clark, Larry Eastwood, Blake Fountain, Michael Haven, Catherine Kayse, Brenda Kimbro, Katie Kriesky and Travonda Vaughn.
The applicants submitted their applications and resumes prior to the meeting and were given two to three minutes during the meeting to introduce themselves and discuss some of their ideas for programs and services the library could offer. They also had the opportunity to ask the board questions.
Not wanting to discourage those who would not be selected, Executive Director Mignon Rutledge noted that some libraries in Kentucky have junior boards; while, historically, there has not been enough interest in serving on the board to warrant creating a junior board, that might be something to consider in the future.
In the same vein, Friends of the Library President Audrey Neal explained what Friends of the Library is and how they work to support CCPL. She also advised that they are currently looking for people to chair the membership and fundraising committees.
The board went into executive session to make their selection. The selection process starts with each trustee ranking the applicants, in this case, one to 11. Rankings for each applicant are totaled, and the two with the lowest scores are selected. After resuming in regular session, the board announced Hays-Adams and Clark were chosen.
In other business, 5352 Design Group President Chris Cottongim advised that crews have completed around 75% of his punch list. He also noted that library staff have been making their own punch list as well but did not report on the progress toward completing that list.
Cottongim presented and the board approved Pay Application #24 in the amount of $129,387.41 to Bill Adams Construction and Change Order #41 for direct purchase orders, which deducted $4,282.48 from the contract.
Business Manager Wyneth Herrington reported the balance in the construction account is $487,593; CCPL also has $204,951 in the contingency fund, $813,232 in the building reserve fund and a little more than $1.4 million in the money market account. The Beyond the Bricks campaign has raised $18,839. Herrington advised total holdings for the library are around $3 million.
In the Director’s Report, Rutledge said that, in the month of July, patrons checked out 13,330 books, 691 got their first CCPL library card and 43 scheduled time in the study rooms.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the library.
