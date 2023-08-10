MURRAY – For the second year in a row, the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees unanimously voted to lower the library’s 2023 tax rates at its meeting Tuesday.

Trustees approved the rate of 5.2 cents per $100 assessed value on real property, a 6% reduction over last year, and 6.3 cents per $100 assessed value on personal property, a 3% reduction. Motor vehicle tax rates remain unchanged over last year at 3 cents per $100 assessed value.