MURRAY – With almost two years of hardships and trouble behind them, the Calloway County Public Library looks to the future.
In their board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, The Calloway County Public Library shared their plans moving forward. Among these were updates on the expansion of library facilities and the upcoming fundraising efforts with the Friends of the Library.
The biggest news for the meeting regarded the planned expansion to the library facilities that is being put forward. This meeting marked the first progress report to the board.
So far, construction has not begun and will take some time, with credit applications for materials being submitted and processed, along with basic landscaping to prepare for construction.
“We’ve processed 65 submittals already for different products,” Chris Cottongim, president of 5253 Design Group, said. “We’ve processed 12 requests for information. We’ve got the trees and the bushes off the side, and we’ve installed perimeter caution tape.”
The largest problem currently is a tree, however.
One oak tree on the property that is to be used has a prior agreement preventing its removal, Cottongim said. Though this isn’t slowing things down with the measurements and adjustments already having started to keep the tree, as well as a substantial amount of parking.
The board also heard the first pay application to project contractors, Bill Adams Construction, totaling $59,812.43. This was approved by the board and signed by Board President Riley Reed.
The board also shortly discussed an upcoming fundraising event with the Friends of the Library.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will be holding a book sale in conjunction with the Murray Citywide Yard Sale.
“We went ahead and bought ourselves a little spot on the map,” Georgena Taylor, president of Friends of the Library said. “We’re going to put some books out for sale so that we can start making some money for our projects. We will be out in front from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with $1 paperbacks and $2 hardcovers with a flash sale from noon to 1 p.m. for a bag of books for $5.”
The sale begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.