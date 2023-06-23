CCPL prepares for grand opening

MURRAY – After years of discussion and planning and nearly two years of construction, the Calloway County Public Library will open the new facility to the public on July 1.
At its meeting Tuesday, CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge discussed the events planned to honor the occasion with the Board of Trustees. Two private events will be held at the end of next week. A preview for elected officials, trustees and other invited guests will be Friday, but they will not be the first ones to see the new facility. On Thursday, library staff will host a special open house for WATCH participants.
“They’re going to come over and do a tour of the building so that they can have their special time,” Rutledge said, smiling. “They are really special to us and have been over the years with their clients working here and just being dedicated users, patrons, of the library.”
The doors will officially open to the public Saturday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled at 9 a.m. Staff will be providing guided tours. CCPL will remain open until 5 p.m. and will also be open that Sunday from 1-4 p.m. On Monday, July 3, CCPL will resume regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Monday, the building code inspector and the fire marshal did a walk-thru of the building. Chris Cottongim, president of 5352 Design Group, reported that it went well, but some additional paperwork is necessary to “cross some Ts and dot some Is.” He further reported the city has requested that a third-party survey the retention basin built on the northeast corner of the property to verify it meets the specifications laid out in the initial plan. Those services will add approximately $2,000 to the contract.
“When that happens, that will be the last box to check, and we will have our final certificate of occupancy – congratulations,” Cottongim said. “I know we don’t have it yet, but there are no real hurdles in the way.”
In the meantime, Adams Construction Owner/Vice President/Project Manager John Hale advised that the city is going to issue a temporary certificate of occupancy.
Hale also gave an update on the installation of the wheelchair lift, which was originally scheduled for installation in March. The contractor has advised that the lift will arrive on Monday, and his crews will be working 24 hours a day in three shifts to ensure the unit can be inspected on Thursday.
Cottongim reported that, of the $400,000 set aside for contingencies, around $289,000 has been used.
“Overall, financially, the budget has worked out well,” Cottongim advised. “We had plenty of money to take care of unforeseen conditions, so we’re in good shape.”
The board approved Pay Application #22 to Bill Adams Construction in the amount of $252,851.51 and Change Order #36 for direct purchase orders, which deducted $61,475.79 from the contract. The board also approved Change Order #37, which added $23,915 to the contract for additional data drops, receptacles and lighting.
The Friends of the Library will be furnishing a new sign for the Main Street side of the library. President Audrey Neal presented three sign options to the board. Cottongim and Hale provided a rough estimate of how much brickwork for the sign, lighting and landscaping would be. Neal advised the group has $9,000 allotted, which should be ample funds to complete the project.
In other business, the board also discussed the expiration of Trustee Vonnie Hays-Adams’ term in August. The public may begin submitting applications for the open seat Monday, July 10. The application window will close Friday, July 21.
In the financial report, Business Manager Wyneth Herrington reported CCPL has $186,899 in its construction account, $204,130 in its contingency reserve fund, $1,808,542 in its building fund, $1,531,013 in its money market account and approximately $113,000 in its checking account, bringing CCPL’s total holdings to $3,881,309.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the library.
