CCPL prepares for grand opening

The water retention basin at the Calloway County Public Library is pictured. Chris Cottongim, president of 5352 Design Group, advised the board of a request from the city to have the basin surveyed to ensure it meets proper specification.

 Photo by JESSICA JONES PAINE

MURRAY – After years of discussion and planning and nearly two years of construction, the Calloway County Public Library will open the new facility to the public on July 1.

At its meeting Tuesday, CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge discussed the events planned to honor the occasion with the Board of Trustees. Two private events will be held at the end of next week. A preview for elected officials, trustees and other invited guests will be Friday, but they will not be the first ones to see the new facility. On Thursday, library staff will host a special open house for WATCH participants.