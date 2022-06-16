CCPL still on track to resume services in old library building

MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library has been providing limited services two days a week at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse since April so that crews could set the steel trusses for the roof of the new library. Even though the construction project will not be complete until January 2023, the library is set to return to providing services in the old library building starting July 11.
In spite of being displaced for more than two months, CCPL has continued to provide its summer programs. At the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Sandy Linn, CCPL’s Acquisitions/Collection Development manager/Community Relations coordinator, gave an update on the library’s summer programs. There are 267 people enrolled in CCPL’s Virtual Summer Reading program, including 84 adults; in total, participants have logged 18,896 books and chapters.
The Elementary Summer Reading program is facilitated through a partnership with the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) from both school districts. Through the end of the month, children have the opportunity to check out books, take AR tests or just read on Tuesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Children receive a free book and a snack bag for attending.
There is a multi-age story time for children one to five years old on Wednesdays from 10:30-11 a.m. at the MWC through June. On Thursday afternoons, CCPL brings its Summer Reading program to the students attending the Calloway County Schools LASER program, the district’s after school/summer child care program.
In the construction update, 5352 Design Group President Chris Cottongim said that he is pleased with the progress crews are making. He said that the main reason for delays has been rain. Crews are still working in spite of the excessive heat warning, but their start and stop times are earlier to accommodate for the conditions.
Cottongim advised that discussions with Fire Marshal Greg Molinar have been productive, but there are still a couple of issues that need to be sorted out. “The main thing is the city is going to pay for the hydrant, which is key, it keeps money in your pocket; but we’ve got to get a resolution on how they want the fire department connection to work coming into the building,” he said. “… This is handled in different ways in different cities all around the state. Some cities adopt different ordinances on how to handle it, and we need to get a copy of what our ordinance is here in Murray and make sure we are meeting all of those requirements. Then (we can) talk about how things can be done differently, maybe, to save some money. … There’s a lot to think about, believe it or not, in a sprinkler pipe; and we need to make sure that we can look at all the options.”
Trustees approved Pay Application 10 ($197,362.96), Change Order 16 ($165,591.90) for direct purchase orders and Change Order 17 ($6,076) for additions to contract. The projected completion date for the total project is Jan. 11, 2023.
In other business, CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge advised the board of an upcoming meeting between state library directors and Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives Terry Manual to discuss Senate Bill 167. Rutledge advised the board that she will provide an update on what she learns at that meeting.
The Friends of the Library will hold its annual meeting in September. Due to space issues, that meeting may be held virtually, but that has yet to be determined.
The next CCPL Board of Trustees meeting will be Tuesday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.