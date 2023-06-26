CCPL to host grand re-opening and ribbon cutting

MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library is happy to announce that the grand re-opening of the newly expanded and renovated library will be Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. and doors will open at 9:15 a.m.
The Calloway Public Library Expansion and Renovation Project, which officially began in August 2021, increased the size of the 12,078-square-foot library to 32,832 square feet. The new addition includes an all-new children's area that is approximately three times larger than the previous children's area. The new space is filled with lots of natural light, bright-colored furnishings, children's book collections, computers, an activity table, and other interactive elements. The addition also features a teen room, two community rooms, and a maker space that will double as a community room.
