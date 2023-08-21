MURRAY – After being displaced throughout the summer to accommodate renovations, the Calloway County Board of Education returned to the board room in the Calloway County School District (CCSD) central office for its regular meeting Tuesday. 

In addition to hearing reports from administrators on how the first five days of the 2023-24 school year went for students and staff, the board set the annual tax rate and authorized moving forward on a new project to create a separate entrance to Calloway County Middle School off of Ky Hwy 121, to the east of district’s bus garage. 