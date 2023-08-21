MURRAY – After being displaced throughout the summer to accommodate renovations, the Calloway County Board of Education returned to the board room in the Calloway County School District (CCSD) central office for its regular meeting Tuesday.
In addition to hearing reports from administrators on how the first five days of the 2023-24 school year went for students and staff, the board set the annual tax rate and authorized moving forward on a new project to create a separate entrance to Calloway County Middle School off of Ky Hwy 121, to the east of district’s bus garage.
Settle advised that the Kentucky Department of Transportation determined through a preliminary traffic study that the project will require creating a left turn lane; however, a right turn lane will not be necessary. The next step in the process is to bring in a contractor for surveying and other preliminary studies. Settle presented a proposal from Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing for $16,840 for the survey and $9,981 for the additional preliminary work.
Board members Scott Lowe and Sharon Bobo expressed concerns about there being no plans for installing a traffic light at the proposed entrance. Settle advised that, based on the traffic study, the state did not recommend a traffic light; and considering it is a state highway, the Kentucky Department of Transportation will make that determination.
“I feel confident that we can accomplish this,” Settle advised, “but it is a process; and this is the first step – we have to have the surveys.”
Before making a motion to approve the superintendent’s request, board member Mitch Ryan said he was pleased with the speed with which the state has responded to Settle’s inquiries related to the project. Upon second from board member Van Pitman, the board unanimously approved the $26,781 expenditure.
In other business, the board set the tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year. Citing the rising costs of “all resources associated with effectively operating a school district,” Settle recommended 45.2 cents per $100 assessed value on real property, 1.5 cents less than last year’s rate. On personal property, Settle recommended increasing the rate 46.6 cents per $100 assessed value, which is 0.1 cents higher than last year.
Despite reducing the tax rate on real property, the district projects bringing in $9,881,077 in tax revenue – that is $732,522 more than last year – thanks to increased property values in the district.
“I just want to add that it’s not every year that you can take the 4% rate and actually lower the tax rate of real property,” Settle added.
The additional revenue will be allocated as follows: $21,976 for the 3% commission to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office for collecting taxes, $125,000 to the building fund to assist with rising supply costs and utilities, $450,000 to cover increased salaries for teachers and rising supply costs, $115,000 to the transportation department for increased salaries and rising fuel costs and $20,546 to the maintenance department for increased salaries and supply costs.
During his Leadership Report, Settle asked Calloway County Middle School Principal Jodi Butler to explain changes made at the school over the summer to some concerns related to traffic flow.
“We had sixth graders and eighth graders in the same areas,” Settle said and noted that at least one board member previously voiced concerns about that. “I was over there this morning and really like the changes that she’s made and how that’s impacted the flow of students at the middle school.”
Butler advised that classrooms were rearranged so that classes for each grade are located in the same hall. She explained that, historically, classrooms were assigned to new teachers as they became available. Over the years, that resulted in classes for each grade as well as enrichment classes being spread randomly throughout the school.
“One of the things I really focused on this year was getting our students back where they are in a hallway with their grade level,” Butler said. “Several teachers had to change rooms. So, all of our grades are in each hallway and all of our enrichment classes are down by the office.
“We’ve tried to be very thoughtful as to even how kids are passing in the hallway. It has cut down a lot on congestion. I think it’s gone very well. We really worked on supervision and that sort of thing. We had to move a lot of rooms to make it happen, but I think it’s been well worth it.”
“It’s going to pay big dividends,” Settle added. “I was really pleased with what I saw this morning.”
In other administrative reports, Food Service Director Megan Adams advised that adult meal prices were raised this year to $3.05 for breakfast and $4.85 for lunch but noted the prices are still less than one would pay for a meal at most fast food restaurants.
Transportation Director Matt Turner acknowledged that the first day of school was “a little bumpy” but said things were already running more smoothly after evening out the number of students on each bus. To that end, he advised it was necessary to add another route within the city limits to balance out the number of students on buses going to and from North Elementary School.
Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel reported that the first five days went “exceptionally well” in terms of attendance and enrollment. As of Tuesday, there were 2,918 students enrolled in the district. McKeel said that is down slightly compared to last year; however, he noted that is “still a very good number compared to the last several years.”
In stark contrast, Calloway County Preschool Principal Leisha Barlow advised that her school has the highest projected enrollment it has had since the ’19-’20 school year.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the board office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.