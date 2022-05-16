MURRAY – Administrators from throughout the Calloway County School District highlighted achievements from the 2021-2022 school year and discussed plans for the last week of school at the Calloway County Board of Education meeting Thursday.
The meeting began with a student presentation about the electric car clubs at CCSD elementary schools and the Tri-Elementary Electric Car Races that took place on May 7. Southwest Elementary School Principal Mark Mallory praised the students and said, “The thing that really made me step back and say this was absolutely amazing – I never had to get on any of the car clubs to get their vehicle ready to go or to get it off the track. Every single school, every single group of kids were on it. It was an absolutely amazing race; we had so much fun.”
The board recognized the Calloway County High School Academic Team. Coach Erica Gray advised the board of the team’s numerous accomplishments this school year. The Department of Energy Science Bowl team won the regional championship and qualified for the national tournament. The National Academic Quiz Tournaments team qualified for their national tournament. The Future Problem-Solving team won first place at the state Governor’s Cup Tournament and qualified for the international competition.
The board approved the new branding design, which was discussed at the previous regular meeting, as well as the special-called meeting held May 4. Superintendent Tres Settle advised that, previously, several different logos have been used by various schools throughout the district, including some that contained copyrighted images. Moving forward, all new uniforms and other branded items will use the new design.
“We need to have a catalogue that represents what the board deems appropriate to put on anything that represents (CCSD),” Settle explained. “… You all asked (designer Gary Crass) back to a work session so that you could have some more discussion about what his proposal was. … Of course, we took no action at that meeting, it was just discussionary; so, tonight, what I’m asking for is the board’s final approval on that so we can move forward.”
During discussion of the consent agenda, Settle spoke about one item up for approval which was also previously discussed in the special-called meeting – the salary schedule for the 2023 fiscal year. He acknowledged there were significant discrepancies between employee raises based on position, rank and seniority but noted they are necessary to ensure the district is paying all teachers a competitive wage and that everyone will receive a minimum 2% raise. Noraa Ransey, a teacher at North Elementary and a Kentucky National Board Certified Teachers (NBCT) Network Champion for 2022, voiced her disapproval of the proposed schedule during the public comment period earlier in the meeting. The salary schedule was unanimously approved along with the remainder of the consent agenda.
“Everyone in here is deserving of more money – I’m not going to refute that a bit – but there’s only so much in the pocket, and I can’t overextend our revenues every year,” Settle said. “I have to look at money coming in and say what can we afford to do, and this is where we feel comfortable right now saying that we can do this for this year, and we’ll look at it again next year. Maybe we can give another 2 or 3 (percent) next year.”
In the Superintendent’s Report, Settle advised that, as a result of Senate Bill 1 becoming law, employees who had a positive COVID test can be reimbursed for sick days used during that time, up to 20 days. Settle further noted that the district can also receive reimbursement for the substitute teachers required to fill in for sick teachers.
This summer, CCSD teachers will participate in Kagan Training. Settle called the program “one of the most exciting professional development (courses) for teachers I’ve ever been involved in. We were beginning the process in my former district when I left to come here. The PD’s I sat through it and it challenged my thinking entirely on how quality instruction should look, what is effective, what’s not effective. … So, there will be a lot of good conversations between teachers. I expect it to have an impact on instruction.”
In other business:
• The board approved two invoices related to the construction of the auxiliary gym – Pay Application #5 to A&K Construction for $545,193.86 and an invoice from Bacon, Farmer, Workman Testing and Inspection Service for $9,364.63. Also approved was a Trane invoice for $408,553.79 on the CCSD HVAC project.
• Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel gave the attendance report and noted attendance for the month of April was higher than the same period before the pandemic, April 2019.
• Food Service Director Megan Adams reported CCSD will participate in the Summer Feeding Program. The district will be able to use the USDA waivers already in place in June; therefore, the district will be able to give weekly meal boxes to any families with children under 18 regardless of whether the children attend schools in the CCSD.
• Settle also noted that the district will continue offering summer school to elementary and middle school students this year.
The next CCBE meeting will be Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. at the board office at 2110 College Farm Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.