MURRAY – The board room at the Calloway County Board of Education was full of middle schoolers Tuesday night as the board honored the Calloway County Middle School speech team for their second-place finish at this year’s Kentucky High School Speech League Junior State Speech Tournament.
“The only school that beat us was a school from Lexington called the School for Creative and Performing Arts,” said CCMS Speech Coach Jennifer Dunnaway, who also coaches the high school speech team and was named the Kentucky High School Speech Coach of the Year this year. “So, I’m pretty pleased. I’ll take that.”
In total, the team took 23 students to the state tournament, eight of whom advanced to the final round of competition.
Faith McCafferty was named the state champion in storytelling and won second place in prose interpretation, Addy Lusk placed second in extemporaneous speaking and sixth in declamation, Courtney Hargrove placed fifth in oratory and sixth in dramatic interpretation, Hayden Gilbert placed sixth in impromptu and the duo acting team of Julianne Rudy and Reagan Rice placed sixth.
Lusk was chosen as the Kentucky High School Speech League Blyton Book Award winner for 2023. Dunnaway said that award is given to an outstanding eighth-grader who promotes speech and is a leader in their community.
“Congratulations to all the kids,” Board Chair Jay Housden said. “Thanks (to) all the parents, the coaches, the teachers, everybody that’s had a part in this. It’s great to see such accomplishments with these kids.”
Before commencing with the business of the meeting, the board approved minutes from five special-called meetings in February.
Superintendent Tres Settle pointed out a number of unusually high bills on the February financial report, including a $26,000 payment to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office for tax collection and two bond payments totaling approximately $270,000.
The board approved payment of $989 to Bacon Farmer Workman Testing and Inspection Services for the auxiliary gym project and a Murray Electric Fiber invoice in the amount of $1,125 for the Area Technology Center.
In administrative reports, Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel advised that enrollment district-wide is up 117 students over this time last year. Between the district’s three elementary schools, 145 are registered for kindergarten next year.
Transportation Director Brian Collier thanked the Calloway County Fiscal Court for widening the shoulder on Bailey Road and repairing the bus turnaround at the end of Seth Lane.
“On Seth Lane, the bus turnaround at the end of it started washing out with weather,” Collier said. “I sent a picture of what it was and the issue the driver was having turning around. It’s now what I’d jokingly called ‘the Taj Mahal of turnarounds’ because there’s a 30-foot driveway from the center. I think we could turn a semi around. So, that was some much-needed help.”
In his school report, Calloway County High School Principal Steve Smith advised that graduation will be held on Friday, May 26, this year.
Settle updated the board on storm damage from the historically high winds that recently blew through the area. On the main campus, two trees fell – one was near the band practice field and caused no property damage, and the other was on the preschool’s playground and damaged a fence. The softball scoreboard was also damaged.
The board adjourned for an executive session for the annual superintendent summative evaluation and re-convened in regular session to give the results.
An “exemplary” rating means the superintendent exceeds the standard; an “accomplished” rating means the superintendent meets the standard. Superintendents not meeting or exceeding the standard may be rated “developing” or “improvement required.”
Settle received an exemplary rating from the board on collaborative leadership and human resource leadership and accomplished on strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, managerial leadership and influential leadership. The board’s overall rating for Settle was accomplished.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the board office.
