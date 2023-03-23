MURRAY – The board room at the Calloway County Board of Education was full of middle schoolers Tuesday night as the board honored the Calloway County Middle School speech team for their second-place finish at this year’s Kentucky High School Speech League Junior State Speech Tournament.

“The only school that beat us was a school from Lexington called the School for Creative and Performing Arts,” said CCMS Speech Coach Jennifer Dunnaway, who also coaches the high school speech team and was named the Kentucky High School Speech Coach of the Year this year. “So, I’m pretty pleased. I’ll take that.”

