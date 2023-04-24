CCSD board to develop new strategic plan

Southwest Elementary first-grader Emry Munoz, front, poses with Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle, right, and Director of Professional Development and Public Relations Ryan Marchetti at the Calloway County Board of Education meeting Tuesday. Munoz was chosen to read the CCSD mission statement for a new video on the district’s website. 

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/For the Ledger

MURRAY – Next fall, the Calloway County School District will begin the process of developing a new strategic plan for the district after the Calloway County Board of Education approved a proposal from Huron Studer Education at its meeting Tuesday.

 “I just want to express how excited I am for this opportunity,” board member Mitch Ryan said. “It is a big investment in our district – in the future – for things that none of us sitting at this table or probably in this room will ever see.”