CCSD board to develop new strategic plan

MURRAY – Next fall, the Calloway County School District will begin the process of developing a new strategic plan for the district after the Calloway County Board of Education approved a proposal from Huron Studer Education at its meeting Tuesday.
“I just want to express how excited I am for this opportunity,” board member Mitch Ryan said. “It is a big investment in our district – in the future – for things that none of us sitting at this table or probably in this room will ever see.”
The company specializes in helping educational organizations identify their strengths and weaknesses and implement improvement practices that have a district-wide impact. The endeavor comes with a high price tag in terms of both money – approximately $44,000 for Huron Studer Education’s services – and the time board members and CCSD administrators will have to spend in order to accomplish the task.
“This was something that we have talked about and worked on for quite some time, really before COVID started, getting this board, this district, getting a clear vision going forward,” board member Mitch Ryan said. “… I think it’s important that we know where we want to go – because there’s an awful lot of forces that are going to take us places that we don’t want to go – and the first step is getting that information, figuring out who the stakeholders are in the community, everywhere – parents, students, teachers, business leaders. We tried to do it ourselves and kind of start that conversation, and it was just so difficult.”
The project is slated to begin in September with preliminary meetings and establishing the steering committee. In October, stakeholders will be able to weigh in through surveys, focus groups and town halls. The steering committee will begin pouring over the data in November and develop a draft plan to share with stakeholders and solicit feedback. After those data are analyzed, the steering committee will revise and finalize the plan before presenting it to the board in March 2024.
The board recognized the Southwest Elementary Academic Team for their accomplishments this school year, including the team’s first-place finish at the district tournament.
“I can’t talk about all the ways they’ve made me proud,” Coach Amy Whisman said. “There’s too many. They worked their tails off, and they worked me like a dog because I couldn’t give them information fast enough. They are little sponges.”
Director of Professional Development and Public Relations Ryan Marchetti presented a new mission video, which is prominently displayed on the district’s website, and introduced the board to first-grader Emry Munoz, who read the CCSD mission statement for the video’s voiceover. Marchetti shared that he had been struggling with figuring out who to use for the voiceover, but Munoz won him over with her advanced reading skills one morning when he stood in for his wife as a volunteer at Southwest.
In other business, the board approved payment to Performance Commission Agency in the amount of $8,960 for final inspections on the auxiliary gym project. Before approving the payment, board member Van Pittman asked Superintendent Tres Settle if he was satisfied with the work performed. Settle advised that he was.
In school reports, Calloway County High School Principal Steve Smith noted seven CCHS students were accepted to the Governor’s Scholars Program this summer. North Elementary Principal Melinda Henley said that all but a few students have completed MAP testing and noted that this year’s second graders received the highest scores since the school started MAP testing. Southwest Principal Mark Mallory said his school raised more than $5,000 through their Penny Wars competition.
Calloway County Middle School Principal Jody Butler advised that eighth grade promotion will be held at the Glendale Road Church of Christ this year.
“I think it’s going to be very nice,” Butler said. “I had a meeting and told our kids about it, and they… I wasn’t expecting the looks of surprise, but they seemed very excited. So, we’re looking forward to doing that a little different this year.”
State testing begins Thursday, May 4. There will be no school on Tuesday, May 16, for election day. Calloway County High School graduation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the board office.
